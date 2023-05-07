Shadow of the Colossus Finally Gets Bug Fix on PS5

For years, fans of Shadow of the Colossus have noted issues with the PS4 remake's performance on PlayStation 5. Following a recent PS5 firmware update, it seems that issues with texture streaming issues have been improved, though not completely fixed. Users on the ResetEra forums had been championing this issue for years, and thought that a complete fix had finally been found. After testing the game repeatedly, poster scOULaris noticed that, while the problem isn't nearly as bad as it once was, the texture streaming issue does tend to resurface. Thankfully, it seems there's a workaround to get it working properly.

"Fully closing out the game and relaunching it brought back the proper texture detail, but it seems like returning to the temple after defeating any colossus is what tends to trigger the resurgence of the asset streaming issues. And once the issue returns the only recourse is to fully relaunch the game," writes scOULaris.

While that update came as a major disappointment to a lot of other posters, scOULaris was quick to note that this is still better than things were before. Fans can always use this workaround if need be, or stick to playing the game on a PS4 console. Hopefully future PS5 firmware updates will improve this issue with Shadow of the Colossus and any games that face similar issues.

Shadow of the Colossus originally released in 2005 for the PS2, and was developed by Team Ico. A remake released on PS4 in 2018, and was developed by Bluepoint Games. The remake debuted to widespread critical acclaim while receiving strong praise from fans of the original, as well as newcomers. Given the game's passionate fanbase, and critical success, it's a shame that Shadow of the Colossus has delivered a worse experience on PS5 compared to the weaker PS4. This isn't a situation where players are looking for next-gen improvements; they just really want to see an experience that's on par with what was achieved on Sony's previous console!

Have you played Shadow of the Colossus on PlayStation 5? Did you notice any improvement to the game's performance since the firmware update? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!