Shadow of the Colossus Story Trailer is an Impressive Journey, Watch Here

The highly anticipated Shadow of the Colossus remake is almost here, but we’re not done getting hyped up yet. Sony has just released the game’s story trailer and if you didn’t want in on this action before, you will now.

The video above takes us on a journey against impressive colossi, beautiful landscapes to explore, and a haunting musical tone to tie it all together. Seeing the graphics rebuilt from the ground up is nothing short of stunning, as the game’s narrative is set up so perfectly for both veteran fans of the franchise, and newcomers enjoying it for the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shadow of the Colossus arrives exclusively on PlayStation 4 on February 6th, 2018. To learn more about the game and why it’s worth diving back into, as per Sony:

Rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games and JAPAN Studio, Shadow of the Colossus on PlayStation 4 system introduces the awe of its unforgettable world and towering creatures to a new generation of gamers, while allowing long time fans to revisit the beloved masterpiece with unparalleled visual fidelity and improved performance.

Tales speak of an ancient realm where Colossi roam the majestic landscape. Bound to the land, these creatures hold a key to a mystical power of revival – a power you must obtain to bring a loved one back to life.

Shadow of the Colossus is a breathtaking journey through ancient lands to seek out gigantic beasts. Armed with only a sword and a bow, explore the spacious lands and unearth each Colossus, presenting a unique challenge to test your wits, determination, and skill.

Explore vast forbidden lands filled with haunting ruins on a quest to bring a girl back to life.

Conquer an unforgettable menagerie of towering creatures, each presenting a uniquely crafted challenge to overcome.

In other Shadow of the Colossus news, did you see the “Inside the Remake” video by the developers? You can check that out right here, “How do you approach remaking a game as beloved as Shadow of the Colossus? Why even touch the original to begin with? To find the answers, we traveled to Bluepoint Games in Austin TX to learn about how they undertook the massive Shadow of the Colossus remake for PS4, and why it can be important to update classic games of generations past,” says the video’s description as the team dives deep into how tricky of a process it was to such an iconic game justice.