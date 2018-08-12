Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Will Have Classic Lara Croft Outfits

Just like Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider will include Lara Croft’s classic outfits that will allow players to look like the frightening monster that was Lara Croft from the early days of Tomb Raider.

And I’m not joking about the frightening part, adorning some of these classic outfits turns Shadow of the Tomb Raider from a cinematic action-adventure game into a straight-up, hardcore survival-horror action title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I mean, look at the horror of this thing:

A post shared by Don’t Feed the Gamers (@dirtyeffinhippy) on Aug 12, 2018 at 10:53am PDT

There’s nothing more horrific than classic Lara Croft next to modern characters. Nothing.

It’s unclear how many of these classic skins will be in the game, but at the moment we know of at least three: Lara’s standard look from Tomb Raider II, her bomber jacket look in Tomb Raider, and her look in Tomb Raider: Angel of Darkness. The previous game notably had more classic outfits than just three, so presumably there are even more than this in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Other finer details, such as how you will unlock these skins, are also not divulged. All we know is they will be in there.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to launch next month on September 14. And while I — like many of you — was planning to play the game at launch, I think I’ll now save it for Halloween.

For more news and media on the game, click here. And if you haven’t already, be sure to check out our official impressions of Lara Croft’s latest adventure based off over four hours hands-on with the game.

You can read more about Shadow of the Tomb Raider, below:

Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

Key Features: