Even though we’re just about a couple of months away from the game’s release, it appears that Square Enix is more than ready for the next Tomb Raider to be the best one yet.

Today, the official Tomb Raider Twitter page confirmed that Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which was just announced earlier this year, has already gone gold. That means the game is all wrapped up on development and will meet its release date of September 14 without any further snags.

“Shadow of the Tomb Raider has gone gold!” the announcement reads. “Lara’s defining moment is out of @EidosMontreal’s hard-working hands & on its way to manufacturing. Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC/Steam on September 14.” For good measure, the team at Eidos Montreal took a pic together to celebrate the occasion. You can see it below.

It’s a bit of a surprise to see a game of those scope to be done so early in development. There’s a chance that Crystal Dynamics might be doing some post-launch touch-ups for a day one patch for the game, though nothing’s been confirmed yet. But kudos to both them and Eidos Montreal for working swiftly to assure this is the best Lara Croft journey to date.

Here’s a rundown of the game’s features in case you need a reminder:

Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

Survive and Thrive In the Deadliest Place on Earth: Master an unforgiving jungle setting in order to survive. Explore underwater environments filled with crevasses and deep tunnel systems.

Become One With the Jungle: Outgunned and outnumbered, Lara must use the jungle to her advantage. Strike suddenly and disappear like a jaguar, use mud as camouflage, and instill fear in enemies to sow chaos.

Discover Dark and Brutal Tombs: Tombs are more terrifying than ever before, requiring advanced traversal techniques to reach them, and once inside they are filled with deadly puzzles.

Uncover Living History: Discover a hidden city and explore the biggest hub space ever found in a Tomb Raider game.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider releases on September 14. However, if you buy one of the special editions of the game, you’ll get access to the game 48 hours earlier on September 12!