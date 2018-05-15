New Shadow of the Tomb Raider Video Shows Off the “Evolution of Lara”

Ever since the third and final game for the origins arc for Miss Lara Croft was unveiled with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, many fans couldn’t help to notice how much darker the protagonist’s journey had become. Not only dealing with external tribulations, the much younger Croft is also mid-existential crisis. Does she like the person she’s becoming and how she came to terms with her metamorphosis throughout the three games.

PlayStation wanted to help break down Lara’s evolution with a brand new video, seen above, that shows how she went from being the hunted to becoming the one in control. It’s a fantastic detailing of her journey thus far before it comes to its thrilling conclusion in September.

I recently got to play the latest, and final, installment in this journey, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, for a few hours and immediately I was drawn into how much darker this Lara was from the previous two games. Where as in the first reboot she was scared, confused, and just finding her footing on how to survive: the hunted. In Rise of the Tomb Raider, we saw a more confident Lara that no longer strayed from the truth and instead faced it head on: the hunter. With Shadow of the Tomb Raider, we see a hardened Lara that shies away from no challenge with an almost tunnel vision for the truth – no matter who it hurts: the master.

When I spoke with the Narrative Director at Eidos Montreal, he told me that this third installment will be the apex and reveal that “defining moment” that made her who she is today. This journey brings in the more sordid natures of choice and the path she traveled, with many decisions that force her to confront her humanity and what she’s willing to sacrifice. He also mentioned that Shadow of the Tomb Raider is much more than “just raiding tombs,” it’s a journey of self-discovery and terrifying revelations.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a much darker journey, one that I am thrilled to go on and seems to be a promising conclusion to a much younger Lara’s journey. Her adventure begins on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on September 14th.

