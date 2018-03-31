Shadow of the Tomb Raider Releases New Key Art Telling a Bloody Tale

The next phase in a much younger Lara Croft’s journey is coming soon, and we’ve already had a pretty stellar look at what’s to come with the epic teaser trailer below. Now we’ve got another little sneak peek at Croft becoming the badass we know and love today with a brand new piece of key art seen above.

The image itself, though not a new video like we were hoping, tells its own tale of determination and survival. The harsh contrast of the cool colours competing against a brutal backdrop screams of the struggles she will face in the upcoming Tomb Raider title. You can also check out the full stylized version of it right here.

We don’t know a whole lot about the game itself as of yet other than minute details and tid-bits seen in the comics, but we know it’s going to be one hell of a ride.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be available on September 14th for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be revealed April 27th. Available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on September 14th, 2018. pic.twitter.com/jujMf47kJH — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) March 15, 2018

Need a little help catching up? Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider are both available now, you can learn more about the games below:

Tomb Raider:

Armed with nothing but her survival instincts, Lara has found her way to the mysterious shores of Linux.

Tomb Raider explores the intense and gritty origin story of Lara Croft and her ascent from a young woman to a hardened survivor. Armed only with raw instincts and the ability to push beyond the limits of human endurance, Lara must fight to unravel the dark history of a forgotten island to escape its relentless hold. Download the Turning Point trailer to see the beginning of Lara’s epic adventure.

