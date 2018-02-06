Middle-Earth: Shadow of War First Major Story DLC Now Available Alongside Heart-wrenching Trailer

Today marks the release of the Middle-Earth: Shadow of War’s first story-driven expansion and it doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to bringing those feels.

In the video above, players can see Eltariel as she begins her dangerous journey though Galadriel doesn’t seem to happy with what’s transpired so far. Eltariel just wants to go home, but her mistress says that her work is unfinished and there is more she must do before can return.

The launch trailer perfectly encapsulates the feel and tone that this Shadow of Mordor sequel offers. Seeing Eltariel wielding the dual blades, watching her prepare for the tumultuous journey ahead – it’s hard not to get swept away into it, especially loyals fans of the Lord of the Rings universe

The story DLC can be purchased as an individual addition to the game. Though the players that bought the season pass will see this included at no additional cost. With a retail price point set at $39.99, the pass grants access to all downloadable content including the Outlaw Tribe Nemesis, Blade of Galadriel, and Desolation of Mordor.

For more about Shadow of War:

Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth.

The Silver Edition and Gold Editions are also available:

Silver Edition includes:

• Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion

• Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion

• Silver War Chest

Gold Edition includes:

• Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion

• Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion

• The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion

• The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion

• Gold War Chest

Nemesis Expansions include a new Orc Tribe featuring new enemies, followers, missions, abilities, weapons, Fortress and wilderness updates, and a Legendary Gear Set. Story Expansions introduce a new campaign, playable character & abilities, side missions, enemies, allies & more.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War and Blades of Galadriel DLC are available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Begin your journey today!