Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn is Finally Releasing This June

It’s finally happening. Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn is set to release on June 5th, via the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

To celebrate the long-awaited release date announcement, a new fancy animated trailer has also been released, featuring Shaq Daddy himself, Ye-Ye, and Yen-Lo-Wang. There’s also demons, gameplay, some Shaq rap, and everything else you would expect from a Shaq Fu trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Notably, the digital edition of the game will come in at $19.99 USD, while a physical edition – which will include unannounced DLC – will cost an extra ten bucks and ring in at $29.99 USD. However, if you’re going the physical copy route via the Nintendo Switch, you will pay even more money.

As we previously reported, at retail the game will cost a further ten dollars on Nintendo Switch. Why? Well, neither publisher Wired Productions or developer Saber Interactive has said. However, this isn’t the first game to include the growingly infamous “Nintendo Switch tax,” other games have also featured more pricey price-points on the Nintendo console.

To perhaps help alleviate the confirmation of the Nintendo Switch tax, Wired Productions has said that users who purchased Saber Interactive’s previous game – NBA Playgrounds – prior to June 10, 2017, will receive a free digital copy of the game on the console for free.

Further, the publisher detailed that all Indiegogo backers, who helped crowdfund the game all the way back in May 2014, will receive information, such as timing and delivery, of their backer specific items in the future via the game’s campaign page.

For those that don’t know: Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn is the sequel to 1994 Genesis and Super NES 2D fighting game, Shaq Fu, which is widely considered one of the worst games of all time. Yet, that didn’t stop it from garnering a cult-following. And in case you couldn’t tell, like the first game, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn stars popular NBA legend Shaquille “Wilt Chamberneezy” O’neal.

You can read more on Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn — which is already available to pre-order with a 20 percent discount — below:

“Shaq Fu is back and better than ever! Settle the score of ’94 in a fast-paced, dynamic beat-’em-up game, combining modern and classic approaches to the genre. The player takes control of Shaquille O’Neal, voiced by none other than Shaq Fu himself, and takes on the hordes of Hell and Hollywood. Fight dozens of different enemies, learn new moves and travel to unique locations around the world. As you proceed through new levels, face powerful bosses and defeat them!”