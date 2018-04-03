Rumor: Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn Could Be Getting a Surprise Release This Week

We’ve already talked about Shaquille O’Neal earlier today when he joined up with the NBA 2K league as a general manager. But it appears he’s making even more waves in the gaming world, as his forthcoming Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn may not be too far off from release.

Our Twitter friend Wario64 recently posted what appears to be a listing for Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn on PlayStation Store, in one of the overseas markets. That would indicate that the game is pretty much done, and could very well see a release as soon as this week.

The tweet in question is below, and the listing looks pretty official, from Mad Dog Games and with all the details about the game. The pricing looks about right as well, coming in at around the equivalent of $20.

Here’s the storyline for the game, just in case you missed it. The features are included below as well:

“The world lies on the brink of disaster. National treasures of celebrity culture reveal their true faces – demons, sent to destroy our world. As humanity is enslaved, only one man can save us: Shaq Fei Hung. A poor Chinese orphan, trained by a martial arts master, must face his destiny and unleash the power of the sacred Gold Bond. Our hero must leave the safety of his small village home in rural China and travel to the most sordid and perilous corners of the West to fight evil on its home turf.

Battle demonic forces as basketball legend Shaquillle O’Neal

Classic side-scrolling beat-em-up action at its best

Exclusive new rap track from the Big Diesel himself

Topple the evil hordes with earth-shattering power moves

Transform into a diesel-powered mech suit and take out enemies like a rumbling, exhaust spewing, mechanical BOSS!

Mutate into a giant cactus and destroy your enemies with flying needles

Boss battles that will make your eyes water

Now, Mad Dog Games hasn’t said anything about the game’s release yet, but, again, this looks pretty official, so we’ll see if an announcement comes around tomorrow. Plus, you get to transform into a frickin’ Shaq cactus. Who doesn’t want to play that? AND A NEW RAP!

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.