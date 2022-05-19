Shark Week Gets an Official Edition of Monopoly

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's about time for another installment of Shark Week on Discovery, but if you want a closer encounter without becoming part of the food chain then Monopoly: Predators of the Deep Edition is for you. Created in partnership with Discovery, Monopoly: Predators of the Deep Edition is billed as a fun way to educate fans about the 450+ species of sharks found on the planet. No wetsuit or shark cage required!

Up to 6 players will be able to "buy, sell, and trade camera and satellite tags of their favorite species, including the Great White Shark, Tiger Shark, Megamouth and more". The six tokens offered in the game include a Research Vessel, Shark Diver, Sonar Buoy, Shark Fin, Starfish, and the Shark Week logo.

Shark-themed game changes include Explore and Discover cards (replacing Chance and Community Chest) which "give fans a shot at the perfect photo to Get Out of Jail Free, the cost of an Orca pod protecting your boat, or a profitable boost to certain sharks' spaces (along with an interesting fact about that species)! Push away from owing Boat Repairs and Fuel fees by investing in Ocean Floor, Coral Reef, Open Ocean and Deep Sea territories that replace the traditional railroad spaces." The full list of contents followed by pre-order links for the game can be found below:

1 Game Board

6 Collectible Tokens – Research Vessel, Shark Diver, Star Fish, Sonar Buoy, Shark Fin, Shark Week Logo

28 Title Deed Cards

16 Chance Cards renamed "Discover"

16 Community Chest Cards renamed "Explore"

Custom Monopoly Money

32 Houses renamed "Camera Tags"

12 Hotels renamed "Satellite Tags"

2 Dice

Rules

You can order Monopoly: Predators of the Deep Edition here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99 with free US shipping using the code SPRINGFREE22. You can also get it directly from Hasbro / The Op right here.