Shenmue III Has Been Delayed Again

The release date for Shenmue III has been pushed back once again, and the game is now scheduled to release a few months after the August date that was previously in place. This latest delay is the result of “a little more refinement” that’s needed from the developer before the game is ready to release. Its new release date is November 19th, according to an update from Yu Suzuki and Deep Silver which was shared on the game’s Kickstarter page.

Shenmue III is a Kickstarter project which has raised an obscene amount of money from fans over the past few years, but like other Kickstarter creations, it’s been subject to some setbacks that have pushed the game back more than once. The latest update from the game’s creator and its publisher thanked fans for their understanding and said it hopes to use this extra time between the previously projected August 27th release date and the new November timeframe to make sure Shenmue fans get the experience they deserve.

“Whilst almost ready, the game simply needs a little more refinement before being truly finished,” the update on Kickstarter said. “We feel that the extra time we have will help us deliver the true Shenmue experience players around the world deserve! We thank you for your patience and understanding.”

This delay follows another instance from May 2018 when the game was pushed back into 2019. The August date was set later, though it looks like that one won’t be hit now. The Shenmue community has been waiting on a new installation in the series for years now, so being pushed back a few more months isn’t too bad of a delay.

Though Kickstarter and other platforms, the game’s already amassed over $7 million in funding, according to the game’s site where it’s available to pre-order. If you haven’t been keeping up with it, here’s some of what you can expect from the game.

“Players must explore the game’s open world, searching for clues, examining objects and talking to non-player characters for information, taking them further into enemy territory, deeper into mystery, and even closer to their destiny,” a description reads.

Shenmue III is now scheduled to release on November 19th.