Shenmue I & II Release Date Revealed

UPDATE: Confirmed! Sega will release Shenmue I & II on August 21! The official tweet is below:

Shenmue I & II are coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on August 21st! Re-live the epic saga of Ryo Hazuki as he embarks on a quest to find those responsible for his father’s death! For more details visit https://t.co/3xcGEeizRq pic.twitter.com/IOoEca8YSg — SEGA (@SEGA) July 3, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: Ever since its announcement earlier this year, Shenmue fans have been itching to get their hands on the new HD collection featuring both the first and second games in the series. If a new listing is any indication, we’ll be enjoying Ryo’s original adventures much sooner than anticipated.

A listing over at the Xbox Australia page indicates that Shenmue I & II will release on August 21. We’re unsure if this is both for Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4, but it looks pretty official to us!

We also took a quick shot of the listing in case it gets corrected in the meantime, which you can see below!

Sega hasn’t confirmed this release date yet but it’d be set up in a rather interesting timeframe considering that Yakuza Kiwami 2 is set to arrive just a week later. The publisher might be going for that end of summer/fall release window in a big way.

The game, which is set to sell for $29.99, should be quite the nostalgic throwback for some fans. Here’s a full list of the package’s features!

SEGA’s most requested re-release of all time finally comes to a new generation. These pioneering classics deliver an epic story of revenge within a unique open world that is still unrivalled in depth and detail. With an all-new re-release on modern consoles, a new generation of gamers will experience one of the greatest game series of all time. Return to the legendary saga that defined modern gaming. The saga begins…again.

The best Shenmue Experience

Pioneering Dreamcast classic available for the first time on PS4, Xbox One.

Updated user interface.

Choice of modern or classic controls.

Japanese audio available for the first time for a global audience.

Fully scalable screen resolution.

The World Feels Alive

Talk to anyone, scour the world for clues.

NPCs live independent lives on their own schedule.

Faithful recreations of 1980s Japan and Hong Kong, China.

Distract yourself with arcade games, collectibles, duck racing, and more.

An Epic Legend

A tale of revenge on a grand scale.

Solve the mystery of your father’s murder.

An experience never to be forgotten.

It should no doubt keep us busy until Shenmue III (eventually) arrives sometime in 2019.

So who’s ready for this epic collection?!

(Hat tip to Wario64 for the heads up!)