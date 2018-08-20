Shenmue III Announcement Teased for Gamescom’s Opening Ceremony

An announcement pertaining to Shenmue III has been teased by Ys Net with the news scheduled to be revealed during Gamescom’s opening ceremony.

The teaser for whatever Ys Net has to announce was shared on the game’s site with news that a video would be shared at the start of Gamescom, the opening ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. CEST, 2 a.m. PT. At some point during the two-hour opening ceremony, Ys Net will unveil the video that they say is currently being worked on. Game designer Yu Suzuki who’s working on Shenmue III won’t attend Gamescom, but the update about Ys Net’s Gamescom plans indicates that he’ll be in the video to pass along the new information.

For those not going to the Germany-based convention, you can still catch the news at home through the livestream that’s taking place during the opening ceremony. Ys Net also promised that there’d be an update on the site to go over the information that’s revealed during the Gamescom event, so you can catch up there as well.

The teaser gave no indication of what might be revealed during the event, but there’s always a chance that a firm release date could be revealed. Shenmue III has experienced more than one delay in its development and crowdfunding timeline with the game originally scheduled to be out sometime in December 2017 before being pushed back to the second half of 2018. It was delayed once again back in May when it was announced that it wouldn’t be available until sometime in 2019, so perhaps this news will give a new release date that players can count on.

Whatever the news is, it’s only adding to the already packed opening ceremony of Gamescom. The convention starts tomorrow on August 21 with several publishers already teasing their own reveals for the start of the events. Deep Silver was among those that announced it had news to share during the event, and while it was unclear what that might be at the time, it now looks like the first teaser pertained to Shenmue III. The publisher will be joined by others like Bandai Namco and Square Enix, the former revealing a new game that’s beign created by a European developer and the latter showing off a first look at DONTNOD’s Life Is Strange 2 by way of a new trailer.

Gamescom starts on August 21 and will go on until August 25.