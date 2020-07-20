How to Watch the New Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase

In case you missed it, Nintendo announced a new Nintendo Direct Mini late last night scheduled for this morning at 10AM ET/7AM PT. While there has been tons of speculation that a new Nintendo Direct was on its way, the announcement is extremely Nintendo in a way: midnight reveal for the following morning and also specifically focused on games from other developers and publishers. So, yeah, don't expect to hear about the previously announced Breath of the Wild sequel, for example.

"On 7/20 we'll debut the first [Nintendo Direct] Mini: Partner Showcase, a series focused on titles from our development & publishing partners," Nintendo shared on social media late last night. "We'll share a few updates on a small group of previously-announced [Nintendo Switch] games."

On 7/20 we'll debut the first #NintendoDirect Mini: Partner Showcase, a series focused on titles from our development & publishing partners. We'll share a few updates on a small group of previously-announced #NintendoSwitch games. Check out the full video release at 7am PT. pic.twitter.com/GbEbxVL6fD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 20, 2020

While Nintendo has not directly shared a way in which to watch the upcoming Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, if it is anything like previous Nintendo Direct streams, it will appear both on the official YouTube page as well as on the Nintendo Direct page on Nintendo's official website. It is possible, of course, that the company goes a completely different route, but it seems unlikely. Either way, keep your eyes peeled as the company is liable to share more between now and when the stream starts.

As of writing, there is no telling just what might show up in the new video. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

What are you looking forward to on Nintendo Switch? Anything you hope to see more about today? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.