PlayStation Onesies, Pajamaralls, and Hawaiian Shirts for the Gamer That Has Everything

Looking for a gift for a PlayStation fan that has everything? Does this gamer have a bold taste in fashion? If you answered “yes” to these questions, then you might be interested in the apparel collection that Shinesty released for the PlayStation’s 25th anniversary.

These…intense styles feature retro logos and patterns that celebrate the history of PlayStation. The lineup includes a retro PlayStation logo Hawaiian shirt and a fairly subdued button-up shirt – but we’re most intrigued by the onesie and the “pajamaralls” (especially the pajamaralls). Indeed, these lunatics have combined overalls with sweatpants and it’s either crazy or pure genius. Here’s the official description:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve taken the structure of overalls, combined it with the fabric of sweatpants and added classic PlayStation controller shapes and a Retro patch as well. Go ahead and relax professionally – the adjustable straps will keep you comfortable during your sixth hour of online play.”

Even if the PlayStation pajamaralls aren’t your style, you have to admit that the onesie looks comfortable. Features include a PlayStation patch, colorful button print, and a big zipper for bathroom breaks. You can shop the entire Shinesty PlayStation lineup right here with prices that range from $11.99 to $99.99.

On a related note, another wave of PlayStation 25th anniversary merch launched last month that includes everything from t-shirts and notepads to socks and steel mugs. However, the crown jewel of the collection is definitely the PlayStation hoodie.

You can shop the entire PlayStation 25th anniversary collection right here with prices that range from $9.99 to $39.99. The hoodie is available here in sizes XS to XL. The PlayStation collection also includes additional items – like a range of ugly PlayStation Christmas sweaters.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.