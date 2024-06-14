New Shovel Knight Game in Development

Yacht Club Games announced this week that it's working on a new, mainline Shovel Knight game to compliment the series that sprung up from the first Shovel Knight game nearly 10 years ago now. The next chapter in the Shovel Knight series was teased as part of the Yacht Club Games Presents event the developer held this week to showcase plans for its most recognizable creation. A brief teaser for the next Shovel Knight game was shown alongside some hints from Yacht Club Games, but the developer said that it wasn't ready to totally spill the beans just yet on what it's working on.

You can watch the full presentation here if you'd like, but given that the new Shovel Knight game would of course be the highlight of the event, Yacht Club Games talked about it briefly in an accompanying blog post, too. Based on what Yacht Club Games said about this new title, it seems like it's been in the works for at least four years now.

"We're committed to crafting an experience that not only honors the Shovel Knight legacy but also pioneers groundbreaking, innovative gameplay mechanics," Yacht Club Games said about the new Shovel Knight game. "This isn't just another sequel – it's a bold new adventure that will launch Shovel Knight into an entirely new dimension of gaming. We're not quite ready to unveil everything just yet, rest assured, the game will bring electrifying action, richer mechanics, and all the timeless charm you expect from a Shovel Knight title. It's been four years in the making because we're dedicated to perfecting every pixel and ensuring that the innovation will redefine what a Shovel Knight game can be."

The teaser above is the only other thing that was shared in the blog post in regards to the new Shovel Knight game. If you've played a Yacht Club Games title or two, you're probably used to seeing this logo by now, but it's always in 2D, not 3D. The description of the unlisted video was quick to call out that difference by saying the teaser shows a "3D Yacht Club Games Logo featured in the Yacht Club Games Presents," and the developer's fans were quicker to guess that the next Shovel Knight game might be a 3D one.

That remains to be seen, but now that it's officially been announced, Shovel Knight fans can look forward to hearing more about the new game soon enough.