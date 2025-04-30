Marvel Snap’s New Snap Pack Feature Streamlines Card Collecting

Marvel Snap has been around since 2022, but it remains one of the more popular mobile TCGs out there. That’s partly due to the allure of a collectible Marvel TCG, but also because the game continues to get regular updates. Yesterday, Marvel Snap got a massive update that adds an exciting new feature to streamline how players get new cards and build their collections. The Token Shop feature is being retired and replaced with new Snap Packs, which will change up how Marvel Snap players go about getting new cards. Now, Marvel Snap joins other popular TCG mobile games in letting players rip open packs to try their luck.

In the most recent update on April 29th, Marvel Snap debuted new Snap Packs and a brand-new Card Shop. Each Snap Pack contains a varying number of cards, with a guarantee of getting at least one unowned card, along with two bonus rewards. These extra rewards might be additional cards, variants, cosmetics, or occasional in-game currency. There will be a total of five different types of Snap Packs, which each have a different Token price and features.

What the new Snap Packs look like in Marvel Snap

The new Marvel Snap Snap Packs are listed below, with their prices and features.

Seasonal Series 5 Packs

These packs include all Series 5 cards from the current and previous season, with weekly updates to keep them current. They cost 5000 tokens.

Seasonal Series 4 Packs

These packs include all Series 4 cards from the current season, plus the two previous seasons. They will be updated on a seasonal basis and cost 2500 Tokens.

Series 5 Collector’s Pack

These packs contain all Series 5 cards that aren’t included in the New Series packs and will cost 4000 Tokens.

Series 4 Collector’s Pack

These packs contain all series 4 cards that aren’t included in the New Series packs. They cost 2000 tokens.

Series 3 Collector’s Pack

This pack is available for just 650 Tokens and is designed to help newer players fill in their Series 3 collection to get their card collection started.

Marvel Snap plans to add new, custom packs in the future. These will have more specific themes, such as a particular group of heroes or creator favorites. More details about future Snap Pack types will be available as new patches are released.

Along with the new Snap Packs, the updated Card Shop will still feature Spotlight & Rotating Pinnable cards that players can continue to purchase via Tokens. Players will also be able to get updated login bonuses, including free daily tokens. The update also adds the ability to buy Token Packs directly from the Card Shop using Marvel Snap Gold.

Along with changes to how you can buy Tokens, the entire Token economy has been adjusted alongside this new way to get cards. Spotlight Caches will be retired, with existing Spotlight Keys converted into 3,000 Tokens per Key. Tokens will fully replace Spotlight Keys going forward.

So far, many Marvel Snap players are enjoying the new Snap Packs overall. The ability to open packs replicates one of the most satisfying parts of collecting cards IRL, and gamers are already flocking to the r/MarvelSnap subreddit to share their pulls.