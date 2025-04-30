Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Patch Notes Revealed for First Post-Launch Update

Sandfall Interactive has released its first post-launch update for its hit RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Let loose this past week across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, Expedition 33 has quickly become a major hit. Not only is it the highest-rated game of 2025 so far on Metacritic, it has also quickly surpassed one million copies sold, which is a huge deal given the game’s small development team. Now, for those who are actively working their way through Expedition 33, the experience should become slightly better thanks to this new update.

Downloadable now, update version 1.2.2 for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a pretty small one. The patch looks to only fix a handful of bugs that players have been running into so far. Some of these errors are tied to soft locking and textures, while others are related to characters and inventory issues. Outside of this, the update looks to also make some changes to the localization of the game in French, Chinese, and German.

Moving forward, Sandfall Interactive has also made clear that this update for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be one of many that will roll out in the coming weeks. It’s not yet known what these other patches will bring to the game, but we’ll be sure to share that news with you here on ComicBook once it comes about.

Until then, to get a look at the full patch notes for this new Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 update today, you can check them out for yourself below.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a soft lock caused by stunning the Grown Bourgeon right after it eats an Expedition Member

Fixed an issue where upgraded Tints that were not restocked to full capacity could be lost after returning to the menu

Replaced a placeholder texture with the correct visual asset

Fixed rare soft lock issues on the World Map:

Player could get stuck near a cliff north of the Ancient Sanctuary

Player could get stuck in a specific area in the Flying Waters level

Localization

French: corrected AP cost in tutorial

German: Update to one loc string

Chinese (Simplified & Traditional): fixed tutorial text and icon mix-ups