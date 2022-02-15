Sifu Update 1.06 Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for developer Sloclap’s latest action game, Sifu, has recently arrived across all platforms. In recent weeks, a number of major video games have started to roll out and have included the likes of Dying Light 2, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and this Friday’s launch of Horizon Forbidden West. Despite so many prominent AAA titles hitting store shelves at the same time, Sifu has quickly become an indie darling in the eyes of many fans. Now, the game has gotten just a little bit better thanks to this new patch that has come about.

As of this writing, the latest update for Sifu, which is version 1.06, is available to download on PS4, PS5, and PC. In a general sense, the update doesn’t do a drastic amount to improve the core experience that Sifu offers. Instead, this patch is more aimed at continuing to fix some lingering bugs and crashes that have occurred for players since launch. Additionally, Sloclap has also specified that it made some tweaks to the game’s second level to go along with some adjustments tied to the second and third bosses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a whole, Sifu has been a surprise hit since releasing just last week. Not only has the game already gone on to sell hundreds of thousands of copies, but it has been reviewing quite well, too. In our own review here at ComicBook.com, we awarded Sifu with a 4/5 score and praised its combat and level design. Although we found the story to be a bit lacking, it never proved to be an experience that our reviewer found themselves getting tired of.

If you’d like to find the full list of patch notes for update 1.06 in Sifu, you can find them down below. And if you haven’t played the game for yourself yet, you can currently pick it up on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, or PC.

Design:

• Polish and Debug. Small tweaks on the second level

• Bug fixes for second (Sean) and third (Kuroki) bosses

Code:

• Global optimizations

• Crash fixes.

Art & Lighting:

• Performance improvements in all levels

• Polish and debug