Sifu Gets Massive New Content Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Sifu developer Sloclap has today released a massive new update for its popular action title. Over the past couple of months since first launching, Sifu has received a handful of small updates on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC that have added a couple of new features. Now, today's latest patch is one of the biggest that the game has received so far and is the first of many more updates of this scale that will roll out across 2022.

As of this moment, update 1.08 for Sifu is available to download across all platforms. The biggest thing that this patch does is add new difficulty modes for players to toggle through. For those that are looking for a greater challenge, hard mode has been added to Sifu, while those looking to merely experience the game's story can turn on easy mode. In addition, new features in the training room have also come about as part of this update.

As expected, this Sifu patch also ends up fixing a number of lingering bugs and other issues that have been in the game as well. Lastly, three new outfits have also been added and can be unlocked upon completing certain in-game tasks.

If you would like to find the full patch notes for this new Sifu update, you can find them below. Conversely, you can also read our own review of the game right here.

Full list of changes:

Design – Outfits:

Added an interactive wardrobe in the Wuguan for Outfit selection

Added 3 new outfits with unlock conditions

Design – Training room:

Added most of the in-game enemies types :

When you fight and defeat any enemy, you unlock them in the training room, allowing you to train and fight against advanced archetypes and the bosses.

Added the possibility to fight multiple enemies at once.

Added the possibility to redo the tutorial.

Design – Difficulty Settings:



Student Difficulty (Easy Mode) :

More life and structure for the Main Character

Enemies are less aggressive

Enemies are less reactive in defense

Simplified patterns for various archetypes and bosses

The Death Counter cannot beyond 1

Better shrine rewards





Disciple Difficulty (Normal Mode) :

The original Sifu experience





Master Difficulty (Hard Mode) :

Less life and structure for the Main Character

More life and structure for various enemies

Enemies are more aggressive

Enemies are more reactive in defense

New patterns for bosses

Design – Hotfixes:

Fixed the Juggernaut ability to retaliate while defending

Quicker post parry follow-up with various weapons

The camera is further away when surrounded by enemies during takedowns and focus

Dev:

Fixed issues with 21/9 display screens

Art:

Fixed video looping issue on PS5

Various rendering fixes for low quality mode

Fixed some streaming issues

Fixed some minor texturing issues for Yang's 3D models





UX/UI:

Add a "Dark Mode" display option to switch between light and dark backgrounds in the -menus, light backgrounds are now slightly less bright

Popups now warn you more clearly about important choices

More discreet XP box in HUD

Clearer feedback when a focus bar is full

Various keyboard inputs display fixes





Sound design: