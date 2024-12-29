Silent Hill: Townfall Gets New Update from Konami

2024 proved to be a good year for Silent Hill fans. Konami started the year out with the free game Silent Hill: The Short Message, and October saw the release of Silent Hill 2, both of which were exclusive to PlayStation 5. As fans of the series know, Konami has big plans for the future, with at least two more games currently in development: Silent Hill f and Silent Hill: Townfall. In a new interview with Famitsu (via Aesthetic Gamer), Silent Hill lead series producer Motoi Okamoto briefly touched on the two games, saying that fans have to wait a “bit longer” for information.

While that alone doesn’t give fans much to go on, Okamoto did offer some interesting hints about the future of Silent Hill. Overall reception to this year’s Silent Hill 2 remake was quite positive; the game received several award nominations at the end of the year, and sold more than 1 million copies in four days. Unsurprisingly, Okamoto told Famitsu that Konami has been happy with the game’s performance. However, the company is still analyzing feedback about the game, and will use that to shape the next series entries.

silent hill f is an upcoming game set in japan

Okamoto went on to say that he wants to expand the “range” of Silent Hill as a franchise. Horror has seen an explosion in interest over the last few years, and it’s happening both in the west, as well as Japan. Okamoto said that he recently watched the Japanese horror movie About a Certain Place in the Kinki Region and really enjoyed it. Whether we’ll see some of Japan’s more recent horror films play into Konami’s plans to expand Silent Hill’s range remains to be seen.

Silent Hill f and Silent Hill: Townfall were both announced back in fall 2022, alongside the remake of Silent Hill 2. Of the two games, Silent Hill f could be the game that draws influence from Japan’s “horror boom.” While the rest of the series has taken place in the United States, Silent Hill f is set in Japan in the 1960s. That could result in a Silent Hill significantly different from any previous game in the series.

Since those initial announcements, Konami hasn’t offered much in the way of information about either game, but it’s hard to be too upset given the quality of the Silent Hill franchise at the moment. For the first time in about a decade, the future of Silent Hill is actually looking pretty bright, and it’s great to have the horror franchise back. Hopefully Konami will take its time on Silent Hill f and Silent Hill: Townfall, and deliver experiences that are on par with the quality of the Silent Hill 2 remake.

