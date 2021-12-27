Gaming

Silent Hill 2: Red Pyramid Thing Mezco Toyz One:12 Figure Pre-Orders are Live

Mezco Toys has added Red Pyramid Thing aka “Pyramid Head” to their lineup of premium One:12 Collective action figures. The figure portrays the monster as he appeared in the 2001 survival horror game Silent Hill 2. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $100 with a release date set for November 2022. You won’t be charged until it ships.

In Silent Hill 2, Pyramid Head is manifestation of James Sunderland’s desire for punishment, so the One:12 figure comes with tools of the executioner’s trade like the Great Spear and Great Sword. It also features multiple head portraits, interchangeable hands, a bloody smock, blood splatter FX and more. A complete breakdown of features and accessories can be found below.

The One:12 Collective Red Pyramid Thing Figure Features:

  • One:12 Collective body with over 20 points of articulation
  • Two (2) head portraits
  • Hand painted authentic detailing
  • Approximately 17cm tall
  • Twelve (12) interchangeable hands
  • One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
  • Three (3) pairs of holding hands (L&R)
  • Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L&R)

Costume:

  • Weathered smock
  • Stained under garment
  • Combat boots
  • Gloves

Accessories:

  • One (1) Mannequin
  • One (1) Great Sword
  • One (1) Great Spear
  • One (1) blood splatter FX for Great Spear
  • One (1) blood splatter FX for Great Knife
  • One (1) blood splatter FX for body
  • Three (3) miscellaneous blood splatter FX
  • Nine (9) assorted Creepers
  • One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
  • One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post
