Silent Hill 2: Red Pyramid Thing Mezco Toyz One:12 Figure Pre-Orders are Live

Mezco Toys has added Red Pyramid Thing aka “Pyramid Head” to their lineup of premium One:12 Collective action figures. The figure portrays the monster as he appeared in the 2001 survival horror game Silent Hill 2. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $100 with a release date set for November 2022. You won’t be charged until it ships.
In Silent Hill 2, Pyramid Head is manifestation of James Sunderland’s desire for punishment, so the One:12 figure comes with tools of the executioner’s trade like the Great Spear and Great Sword. It also features multiple head portraits, interchangeable hands, a bloody smock, blood splatter FX and more. A complete breakdown of features and accessories can be found below.
The One:12 Collective Red Pyramid Thing Figure Features:
- One:12 Collective body with over 20 points of articulation
- Two (2) head portraits
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 17cm tall
- Twelve (12) interchangeable hands
- One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
- Three (3) pairs of holding hands (L&R)
- Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L&R)
Costume:
- Weathered smock
- Stained under garment
- Combat boots
- Gloves
Accessories:
- One (1) Mannequin
- One (1) Great Sword
- One (1) Great Spear
- One (1) blood splatter FX for Great Spear
- One (1) blood splatter FX for Great Knife
- One (1) blood splatter FX for body
- Three (3) miscellaneous blood splatter FX
- Nine (9) assorted Creepers
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post