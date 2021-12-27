Silent Hill 2: Red Pyramid Thing Mezco Toyz One:12 Figure Pre-Orders are Live

Mezco Toys has added Red Pyramid Thing aka “Pyramid Head” to their lineup of premium One:12 Collective action figures. The figure portrays the monster as he appeared in the 2001 survival horror game Silent Hill 2. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $100 with a release date set for November 2022. You won’t be charged until it ships.

In Silent Hill 2, Pyramid Head is manifestation of James Sunderland’s desire for punishment, so the One:12 figure comes with tools of the executioner’s trade like the Great Spear and Great Sword. It also features multiple head portraits, interchangeable hands, a bloody smock, blood splatter FX and more. A complete breakdown of features and accessories can be found below.

The One:12 Collective Red Pyramid Thing Figure Features:

One:12 Collective body with over 20 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

Three (3) pairs of holding hands (L&R)

Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L&R)

Costume:

Weathered smock

Stained under garment

Combat boots

Gloves

Accessories: