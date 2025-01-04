Silent Hill 2 and Other 2024 Games Hit New Low Prices

Silent Hill 2 Remake and a few other 2024 games have hit new low prices to kick off 2025. 2024 is officially in the history books, and it was a fairly middling year for video game releases. One of the standouts though was Silent Hill 2, a remake of the 2001 PS2 game of the same name, from Polish developer Bloober Team. Released for PS5 and PC back in October, the survival-horror game is currently cheaper on the PlayStation Store than it ever has been.

More specifically, the PS5 horror game is currently 30 percent off, which means on sale on the PlayStation Store for $48.99. The PS5 game has been cheaper than this during Black Friday, but the deals were limited to physical copies. This is the cheapest it has ever been digitally on PS5.

This is not the only noteworthy 2024 game at a new low price though. For example, EA Sports FC 25 is currently $20.99 on the Microsoft Store thanks to a 70 percent discount. This is the cheapest the game has ever been. Meanwhile, a similar price of $27.99 is available on the PlayStation Store.

Joining it is NBA 2K25 is cheaper than ever before thanks to a 60 percent discount on the Nintendo eShop that makes it $23.99. Meanwhile, it is $27.99 on the PlayStation Store.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Expansion is also cheaper than ever before thanks to a $15.99 price tag on the Nintendo eShop and a $19.99 price tag on the Xbox Store.

Other deals include: $19.99 for Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal, $22.49 for The Talos Principle 2: Deluxe Edition, $33.74 for Enotria: The Last Song – Deluxe Edition, $8.99 for Star Trek: Legends, and various deals for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.

Of course, all of these deals are only available for a limited time. The Silent Hill 2 deal on the PlayStation Store is specifically only available until January 7.

For more coverage on all video games — including all of the latest gaming news, all of the latest gaming rumors and leaks, and all of the latest gaming deals like these ones — click here.