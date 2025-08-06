Silent Hill 2 Developer Discounts Its Horror Games Up to 80%

When the Silent Hill 2 remake was released last year, it really put Bloober Team on the map. The Polish studio had been working on horror games for several years at that point, but the game raised Bloober Team’s profile, introducing them to a lot of new players. If you loved what the studio did with Konami last year, there’s a great opportunity to grab its past horror games for cheap thanks to a new sale that’s currently live on Steam. The “From Poland With Love” sale is live right now, and Steam users can take advantage to get games that have been dropped as much as 80%.

The sale will last through August 11th at 10 a.m. PT, so Steam users have a little bit of time to do some research and figure out which of these games might be a good fit for them. The actual discounts range from 40% to 80%, so some of these games will be priced significantly lower than others. Unfortunately, Silent Hill 2 itself is not included in this sale, given that the game won’t be released on Steam until October. The full list of games and their sale prices can be found below:

Blair Witch– $5.99 (normally $29.99)

Layers of Fear (2023)- $17.99 (normally $29.99)

The Medium– $19.99 (normally $49.99)

Observer: System Redux– $8.99 (normally $29.99)

It will be interesting to see if Steam users give some of these games a chance as a direct result of this sale. Of the four games that have received price drops, The Medium might be the one that gets the most amount of attention. The game got a lot of press coverage ahead of its launch in 2021, though the actual reception after release was somewhat mixed. However, the game’s profile could significantly grow over the next few years. The Hollywood Reporter recently announced that a movie based on The Medium is now in development at Coin Operated from producer Gary Dauberman (It, Annabelle). It stands to reason that those interested in the movie might want to check out the source material ahead of time.

Following the critical and commercial success of the Silent Hill 2 remake, the future is looking pretty bright for Bloober Team. The studio has multiple projects in the works, including a new game set to be released next month; Cronos: The New Dawn will be released September 5th on multiple platforms, including PC via Steam. Bloober Team is also working on a remake of the original Silent Hill game. As of this writing, that remake does not currently have a release date, but with Konami seemingly releasing Silent Hill: Townfall in 2026, we might not see the next remake from Bloober Team until 2027. However, that’s just speculation until we get some kind of announcement from either of those companies.

Are you planning to take advantage of any of these discounts? What do you think of Bloober Team’s previous games? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!