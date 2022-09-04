Silent Hill 2 Remake Seemingly Leaks Online

The much-rumored remake of Konami's Silent Hill 2 seems to have now leaked online. Earlier this year, we first began hearing that a new version of the classic survival-horror game was in the works at developer Bloober Team and would be coming to PlayStation 5 in the future. And while Konami itself has yet to confirm that Silent Hill 2 is coming back in this capacity, new images that have appeared online now seem to add credibility to these previous rumors.

Within the past day, a handful of new pictures from what is said to be the remake of Silent Hill 2 have found their way online. The images, which are of an incredibly low quality, show the game's protagonist exploring various rooms and hallways. One image also shows the character wielding a melee weapon while an enemy stands before them. Based on additional reporting from VGC, these images are said to not stem directly from the remake of Silent Hill 2 and are instead taken from a "pitch demo" that Bloober Team put together. As such, the final game will likely be of much higher quality, although most of what is shown here will likely be reflected in the finished product.

Supposedly more images of this remake: Credit @alej135 pic.twitter.com/mifC9ucJ4D — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) September 4, 2022

In a general sense, it seems like this new version of Silent Hill 2 will take the game to a third-person, behind-the-shoulder camera, which is quite different from the original release. In fact, these images suggest that the Silent Hill 2 remake could have quite a bit in common with Capcom's Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes, at least in regard to the shift in perspective. Given that Konami's decision to remake Silent Hill 2 is said to have in part been influenced by the success of these Resident Evil remakes, though, it's not a shock to see that Bloober Team is looking to revive this classic horror title in a similar manner.

