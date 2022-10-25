Silent Hill 2 Remake Release Date Could Be Closer Than Expected

It sounds like Konami's recently announced remake of Silent Hill 2 could be releasing sooner than expected. When Konami finally confirmed a little under a week ago that it would be partnering with developer Bloober Team to remake Silent Hill 2 for PlayStation 5 and PC, it didn't provide a release window of any sort. As such, a number of fans assumed that the project might still be very far away from launching. Luckily, based on new information that has now emerged, it sounds like this might not be the case after all.

According to recent comments from Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babeno, the latest version of Silent Hill 2 is now said to be in the final stages of development. Although Babeno didn't outline how much work is left to be done on the game, he did confirm that the title has been in the works since 2019. Furthermore, it was added that Silent Hill 2 is now in the polishing stage, which means that its release shouldn't be too far away.

Although we still don't have a launch window for Silent Hill 2, Babeno's statement regarding the game makes it sound likely to hit store shelves at some point in 2023. Assuming that this is a fair estimation, it also means that we could learn more about the latest version of SH2 in the coming weeks and months. Given that The Game Awards 2022 is set to transpire in early December, perhaps we could see more of the game in action at that event.

Regardless of when Silent Hill 2 remake does release, though, it will be exclusive to PS5 and PC. Further versions of the game could also launch in the future, but the game will first be a console exclusive to PS5 for one year.

