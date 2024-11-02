Silent Hill 2 Remake Goes on Sale for the First Time

Silent Hill 2 Remake has gone on sale for the first time. Developer Bloober Team and Konami released the remake of the PS1 classic last month, and it ended up being one of the biggest surprises of the year. Given the somewhat spotty track record of the former, and lackluster marketing appearances, not many had high hopes for the remake, but it came out and is one of the best releases of 2024. And now it is on sale, something it has never been before.

Unfortunately, for those on PS5, the sale is limited to PC, the game’s other platform. Meanwhile, those on PC will want to act quick because the discount is going to expire very soon. And this is because it comes courtesy of a Fanatical flash sale.

Now, and for the next 15 hours, Silent Hill 2 Remake is specifically 25 percent off on Fanatical, allowing Steam users to grab the horror game for $52.49 rather than $69.99, aka save $17 on the remake, which probably won’t get a discount until Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday. And when it does, the discount may not be much greater than this, if greater at all.

“Having received a letter from his deceased wife, James heads to where they shared so many memories, in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with the remake. “There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her… ‘My name… is Maria,’ the woman smiles. Her face, her voice… She’s just like her.”

The official pitch for the game continues: “Experience a master-class in psychological horror―lauded as the best in the series―on the latest hardware with chilling visuals and visceral sounds.”

“As a Silent Hill 2 newcomer, I have been so impressed with this new remake,” reads a snippet of our official review of the game. “Bloober Team faithfully captured the spirit of games from this early PS2 era to the point that it made me reminisce and long to go back and play more games from that time. To that end, I very much have the desire to go back to the original Silent Hill 2 and see how it matches up with this remake. While I can’t speak to how longtime SH2 fans might receive this revamped version of the game, for anyone else who hasn’t played any Silent Hill games before, this is a perfect jumping-on point.”