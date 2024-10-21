Silent Hill 2 Update 1.04 Live, Here’s What It Does

Konami and Bloober Team have released a new Silent Hill 2 update — titled Update 1.04 — via PS5 and PC (Steam). Alongside releasing the update, Konami and Bloober Team have also released the patch notes for the new Silent Hill 2 Update 1.04, which in turn reveals and details everything the update does. And according to the lengthy patch notes of the update, it does a lot.

Unfortunately, while Konami and Bloober Team have released the patch notes for the new update, which can be seen below, they have not provided any information about what the file size of the download is.

That said, Silent Hill 2 owners who boot up the game, whether on PS5 or PC, should make sure the bottom right of the game top screen says v.1.1.242,185. If it doesn’t you are playing an outdated version of the horror game.

PS5 PATCH NOTES

Fixed some rare crash in AI.

Fixed some rare crash with texture binding.

Fixed some rare crash in streaming.

Fixed some rare crash in audio portal update.

Fixed an issue with the option of switching In Game Motion Blur.

Fixed an issue with translation for UI “High” preset not being translated and displayed correctly.

Fixed an issue with Wooden Plank appearing during James’ death animation.

Fixed streaming issue where staring at the walls inside the Grand Market caused problems with loading all of the environment around James.

Fixed an issue where interacting with the wrong side of the peephole in Brookhaven Hospital teleported James to the other side.

Fixed an issue where breaking windows near Neely’s Bar got James stuck in the window frame.

Fixed an issue that allowed James to access the inaccessible balcony in Blue Creek Apartments.

Fixed an issue with Abstract Daddy’s behavior during boss fight where the enemy was not hitting James properly.

Fixed multiple issues with Abstract Daddy’s 3rd TV – it should now have the correct audio, and the wall won’t interfere with its position.

Fixed an issue with a question mark from the Conference Room not disappearing after obtaining Cinderella figurine in Lakeview Hotel.

Fixed an issue with collision detection with the Dayroom walls in Brookhaven Hospital.

Fixed an issue where James was falling under the map when approaching Laura entering Brookhaven Hospital from the bushes on the left.

Removed debug numbers displayed behind wallpapers in Blue Creek Apartments’ Clock Room.

Resolved an issue with James not being able to leave the 3F corridor in the Lakeview Hotel.

Fixed an issue with the lightbulb on the 3rd floor of Blue Creek Apartments constantly switching on and being impervious to destruction.

Resolved an issue with the small coffee table blocking James in the corner of the room located in Woodside Apartments.

Fixed an issue where after completing the Disgust Path in Labyrinth, the player was forced to do it all over again.

Fixed an issue with Spider Mannequins getting stuck when attacking James while he is going through squeeze traversal.

Fixed an issue with James getting stuck in the window frame while attacking Lying Figures located outside of the window.

Added more natural movement for James when switching weapons while aiming.

Fixed an issue with triggering Spider Mannequin event on Fear Path in the Labyrinth multiple times.

Improved the ability to pick up items during the final boss fight.

Fixed an issue with picture frames overlapping in the Moth Room.

Improved the deformation of Nurses’ skirts.

Fixed an issue occurring when displaying the information about unlocking NewGame+ which didn’t appear in the player’s chosen language.

Fixed visible unloading of the door of an abandoned garage in the west side of South Vale.

Fixed question mark on the map during Chute Puzzle in Woodside Apartments.

