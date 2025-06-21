Silent Hill 1’s Remake Opens the Door for Another Potential Remake

Bloober Team is being given the task of remaking Silent Hill 1 by Konami after its remake of Silent Hill 2 shocked fans with how much it honored the original and brought it back to life in a new way. Now, it’s time for Bloober Team to prove itself once more by remaking the original Silent Hill. I expect that the devs will be given much more grace from players this time around, whereas there were a lot of concerns about Konami picking Bloober Team for the SH2 remake. Those concerns have been handled with the SH2 remake’s success, and we can look at the potential that comes with a SH1 remake.

Aside from Silent Hill remakes, Bloober Team is working on another original IP called Cronos: The New Dawn, which looks like a perfect game for Dead Space fans. I’m sure Konami feels like they’ve found a treasure in their partnership with Bloober Team, and it leaves me wondering how many more remakes they’ll be trusted with, especially since SH1 opens the door for another fan-favorite entry getting remade.

A Silent Hill 3 Remake Could Become a Reality

While Silent Hill 2 is able to stand on its own, Silent Hill 3 is connected to the first Silent Hill in a way that makes it helpful to play the first game before the third. This context is important for SH3’s main character, Heather, and her relation to the strange town of Silent Hill. Similar to SH2, SH3 is another fan-favorite game in the series. With the first game being remade, I can only assume that a remake of the third game is the natural next step.

Not only would remakes of both SH1 and SH3 transform the two remaining most outdated games in the series into a modern form that’s easier to play, especially for the younger generation of horror players, but it also helps make them more available. If you try to get copies of the first three Silent Hill games, you’ll find that it’s not easy. Then, if you manage to get the physical copies, you also need hardware that can run them. I’m amazed that digital releases haven’t shown up by now, but I’m thrilled that remakes give us a chance to re-experience the stories of some of the most classic horror titles, even if the price might be a bit more than it used to be.

I’m convinced that once SH1 is remade, Konami and Bloober Team will announce that they’re working on a SH3 remake. It only makes sense for that to be the path forward. However, if Konami wanted to resurrect Silent Hills instead and place it in Bloober Team’s hands, I wouldn’t be upset at all.