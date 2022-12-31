Silent Hill Insider Teases More Unannounced Projects

Silent Hill fans already got a huge showcase dedicated this year dedicated to the acclaimed horror series, and just recently, more news on an unannounced Silent Hill project surfaced. Something called Silent Hill: The Short Message which has leaked before got an age rating along with a description that spoiled parts of the game that Konami hasn't even talked about yet. But even with all of that happening in recent months, new rumors have suggested that Konami still has three more projects (not including The Short Message) that it hasn't even talked about yet.

The first news of these yet-to-be announced projects comes from Dusk Golem, a user on various social media forums like Twitter and ResetEra who's "retired from leaking things" and is more into teasing them now. Over in a ResetEra thread, users were talking about the rating for The Short Message where Dusk Golem said Konami seemed to be hiring for "another Silent Hill game" being developed internally. When asked if that meant there was another Silent Hill game in the works beyond the ones we already know about, Dusk Golem suggested that there are actually quite a few unannounced projects in development.

"There's at least three Silent Hill projects which haven't been announced yet, not including the Short Message," Dusk Golem said. "Yes, really. But one of them is in very early development."

That's a lot of Silent Hill, assuming the insider's comments are accurate. Currently, there's the Silent Hill 2 Remake, a game called Silent Hill F which looks much different than the other games in the series, something called Silent Hill: Townfall which is being handled by Annapurna Interactive and No Code, the J.J. Abrams-led Silent Hill: Ascension, and the unannounced The Short Message. Add three more projects onto that and you've got eight games (or experiences, at least) in the works. Lest we forget that there's also a new Silent Hill movie called Return to Silent Hill in the works.

It's unclear why Konami would've had a Silent Hill showcase and left four or so projects unannounced, but as Dusk Golem pointed out, one of them is supposedly quite early in development, so we'd expect the publisher will have more news to share later when it's ready to do so.