Silent Hill: Ascension Announced, New Project From J.J. Abrams

An interesting new Silent Hill game called Silent Hill: Ascension has been confirmed and it's being worked on by a number of key creative people, including Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams. Silent Hill is one of gaming's most terrifying franchises and has made a name for itself based on how much it leans into psychological horror. Earlier today, Konami confirmed that the series was making a grand return after lying dormant for nearly a decade. The biggest announcement came in the form of a remake of Silent Hill 2 which will be made by Bloober Team for PlayStation 5 and PC, but it was far from the only game. Annapurna confirmed it is making a game called Silent Hill: Townfall, which is a bit more ambiguous, but seems to be the next mainline entry in the franchise.

One of the other projects comes from J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Games, Behaviour (Dead by Daylight), Genvid, and DJ2 Entertainment. During a special broadcast, Konami announced Silent Hill: Ascension and isn't exactly a game, a movie, or a TV show. It sounds like a mix of various mediums as it has been described as something that an audience watches live and interacts with by making real time decisions. Fans will have the opportunity to change Silent Hill's canon forever, though it's still quite unclear as to what that might mean or look like. J.J. Abrams issued a comment about the game during the broadcast. "Genvid's experience presents a wild, epic, and innovative new way to immerse yourself in the horrors of Silent Hill," said Abrams.

Genvid CEO Jacob Navok noted that the team was inspired by watching streamers play Silent Hill games with their chat and that communal experiences of watching horror movies in a theater. This led to the creation of Silent Hill: Ascension, which will allow fans to interact with the experience in real time starting in 2023. As of right now, it's unclear how players can experience this unique project, but more details are expected to follow in the coming months.

