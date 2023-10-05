Silent Hill: Ascension Release Date Revealed

Silent Hill: Ascension now has a release date, and it's coming just in time for spooky season. According to its listing on the Google Play Store, Silent Hill: Ascension will be arriving on October 31st at 9 p.m. ET. Ascension will basically offer an interactive story, where the audience's decisions will have a direct impact on the outcome. The narrative will feature different characters all around the world, and their fates will be decided by the collective audience. It sounds unlike anything else Silent Hill has ever seen before, and it could end up being a compelling new take on the series.

Developed by Genvid Entertainment, Silent Hill: Ascension will offer "daily live story scenes where each day is different from the last based on YOUR actions and the audience's decisions." Each day, the story will change based on the actions of the audience. For those that aren't able to participate live, previous chapters will be available on demand.

Konami's Silent Hill Focus

Since debuting back in 1999, Silent Hill has become one of Konami's biggest franchises. The horror series has earned a passionate following, but had basically disappeared following the 2015 cancellation of Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills. Late last year, Konami shocked fans when it announced four new Silent Hill projects: Silent Hill: Ascension, Silent Hill f, Silent Hill: Townfall, and a remake of Silent Hill 2. It remains to be seen when the latter three projects will end up being released, but Silent Hill: Ascension's debut this month will finally bring the franchise's drought to a conclusion. The experience sounds quite a bit different from what Silent Hill fans have come to expect from the series, but with so many different projects in the works right now, fans shouldn't have too much difficulty finding something to enjoy.

Silent Hill Upcoming Games

While there has been a lot of anticipation surrounding Silent Hill: Ascension, the most exciting project coming from Konami is the remake of Silent Hill 2. Silent Hill 2 is widely considered the best game in the series, and even one of the greatest video games of all-time. The game's remake is being handled by Bloober Team, the studio best known for Layers of Fear, Observer, and Blair Witch. While the idea of handing Silent Hill over to a smaller development team was once unthinkable for Konami, things have clearly changed quite a bit. Over the last few years, the publisher has largely avoided AAA game development, opting to focus instead on smaller titles and compilations of previous games, such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection and Castlevania Advance Collection. As such, working closely with smaller teams now seems to hold a lot more appeal for Konami!

