‘Silent Hill’ Getting Collector’s Edition Blu-ray

As video games solidified their place in pop culture throughout the ’80s, the ’90s saw our first theatrical adaptations of iconic properties. Beginning in 1993 with a Super Marios Bros. movie and continuing with adaptations like Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, video game adaptations were mostly abysmal early on. The R-rated Resident Evil movie helped demonstrate that the more effective adaptations were often based on horror video games, a trend which continued with 2006’s Silent Hill. While the film didn’t become a major hit, it has grown a passionate following over the years, with Scream Factory honoring the adaptation with a new Collector’s Edition Blu-ray which hits shelves on July 9th.

“Based on the best-selling horror/action video game, Silent Hill stars Radha Mitchell (Pitch Black) as Rose, a desperate mother who takes her adopted daughter, Sharon, to the town of Silent Hill in an attempt to cure her of her ailment. After a violent car crash, Sharon disappears and Rose begins a desperate search to get her back. She descends into the center of the twisted reality of a town’s terrible secret. Pursued by grotesquely deformed creatures and townspeople stuck in permanent purgatory, Rose begins to uncover the truth behind the apocalyptic disaster that burned the town 30 years earlier.

“Dare to step inside the horrific town of Silent Hill, where darkness preys on every soul and Hell’s creations await around every corner. But know that once you enter … there is no turning back. This stylish horror film was directed by Christophe Gans (the 2014 version of Beauty and the Beast, Brotherhood of the Wolf) and co-stars Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Alice Krige (Ghost Story), and Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead).”

Scream Factory is known for their comprehensive Blu-ray releases, which often include a plethora of behind-the-scenes special features. On their Facebook page, Scream Factory didn’t reveal any of the special features, though they did share, “Extras will be confirmed on a later date but we can confirm today this will be a two-disc set and fully-loaded with extras. We are working closely with Director Christopher Gans.”

Additionally, fans who pre-order the film will get an 18″x24″ poster featuring the all-new artwork, while supplies last.

Silent Hill hits shelves on July 9th.

