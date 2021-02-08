Konami Says It Didn't Request Removal of Interview Featuring Silent Hill Composer

✖

Over the weekend, an interview featuring longtime Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka was removed from a publication’s YouTube channel at the request of an unnamed entity. At the time, it was thought that Konami may have been the one to request the deletion of the video since Yamaoka seemed to tease that a new Silent Hill game could be on the way. Now, we know this to not be true.

In a statement given to IGN, Konami confirmed that it was not the one that requested the deletion of the video featuring Yamaoka. “Konami did not ask Al Hub to take down the interview,” a spokesperson from the publisher said simply. It’s a straightforward message, but one that makes the situation that much more intriguing.

So if Konami didn’t ask for the video to be taken down, then who did? Well, there are a few other possibilities. One chance is that it was another publisher in the video game industry. While Yamaoka did seem to tease that Silent Hill could be the franchise he was talking about in the interview, he could have been referring to another project entirely. Once the group involved with the publisher heard about this, maybe they reached out and asked for it to be removed.

There’s also the chance that Yamaoka himself could have messaged Al Hub (the publication that ran the story) and asked them to take the video down. Perhaps once he saw how much attention the interview was getting, he asked for it to be removed rather than risk a business relationship that he may have. This possibility seems to be the most likely, in my opinion, although it's still just a hypothesis.

Regardless of the truth, it doesn’t change the fact that Yamaoka seems to have another video game in the works. Whether or not it ends up being revealed this summer like he originally teased remains to be seen, but we’ll know one way or another soon enough.

So what on earth do you make out of this entire situation? Be sure to let me know down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.