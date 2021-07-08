Silent Hill Leaked Concepts Debunked by Bloober Team

✖

Last month, Konami announced a surprising partnership with Bloober Team that has led many to believe The Medium developer might be working on a new Silent Hill game. That speculation increased when a trio of plot concepts from the developer were discovered online under various codenames: H20, Dum Spiro, and Black. "H20" turned out to be the codename for 2019's Layers of Fear 2. Since the descriptions for Dum Spiro and Black do not match any existing games from the studio, it led to speculation that one or the other might be Silent Hill. In a statement to IGN, Bloober Team's Tomasz Gawlikowski debunked that theory.

"We have also applied for two other projects, codenamed respectively Dum Spiro and Black," Gawlikowski told IGN. "After numerous iterations of Dum Spiro, we’ve concluded we can’t at the moment deliver it in a form that is appropriately sensitive to the topic and commercially viable at the same time. In short, Dum Spiro is no longer in active development at the moment.

"Similarly, the initial idea for Black has also been shelved, and while we’re still developing a game under this codename, it’s now a much different project than what you could read on the web in the past few days."

Dum Spiro apparently would have been a horror game that took place in a Jewish-Polish ghetto during World War II. Given the sensitive source material, it's easy to see why that one did not make it off the ground. Meanwhile, Black was supposed to take place in medieval Europe. Like Layers of Fear, the game would have featured a first-person perspective but with a plot involving aliens.

It's worth noting that Bloober Team did not confirm or deny rumors that the studio will be handling the next iteration in the Silent Hill franchise. Gawlikowski went on to tell IGN that the studio has two projects currently in the works: one in production, and the other in pre-production. Both will be "bigger in scope than The Medium," but neither will relate to the concepts that have leaked online. For now, fans of Silent Hill and Bloober Team will just have to wait patiently to see what will come next!

Do you want to see Bloober Team handle the Silent Hill franchise? Are you excited to see what they have coming next?