Silent Hill: Townfall Release Window Seemingly Revealed

The release window for Konami and Annapurna Interactive’s Silent Hill: Townfall seems to have been revealed in a rather roundabout way. Announced all the way back in 2022, news on Townfall has been very hard to come by over the past three years. Despite this, Konami has continued to make clear that the upcoming Silent Hill game is still in the works, even if it hasn’t shown off anything new from the project. Now, based on new word from the publisher, it sounds like this ongoing silence surrounding Townfall won’t be lasting much longer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a statement given to Famitsu, Silent Hill series producer Motoi Okamoto said that Konami intends to release one game in the franchise each calendar year moving forward. This trend is one that Okamoto said began in 2024 with the remake of Silent Hill 2 and was followed up in 2025 with Silent Hill f. Although Okamoto didn’t specify what will be happening with the series in 2026, it seems clear that another installment is set to release before this coming year reaches its end.

“Including announced and unannounced titles, we aim to release titles at a pace of about one title per year,” Okamoto said via translation. “While it remains to be seen how much we can achieve this, I will do my best as the producer of the Silent Hill series. Ideally, we’d like to see excitement for Silent Hill continue to build. We’ll do our best to provide you with new updates, so we kindly ask for your patience a little longer.”

Silent Hill: Townfall Has to Be Out in 2026

Play video

While Okamoto didn’t make clear that Silent Hill: Townfall will launch in 2026, it would be shocking if this wasn’t the release window for the game. Other than Townfall, the only other Silent Hill project that’s known to be in development is a remake of the first game in the series. That being said, the Silent Hill remake is still relatively early in its development, while Townfall has been in the works for many years.

To further back up this belief, recent leaks have suggested that Silent Hill: Townfall could be out in as short as a few months. This possibility seems unlikely given that there’s still so little known about the game, but it again points to the notion that Townfall is almost certainly slated to drop in the next 12 months.

There’s always the chance that Silent Hill: Townfall could be further down the line and that 2026’s release in the series will be one of the “unannounced titles” mentioned by Okamoto. In all likelihood, though, Townfall seems slated for next year based on this new announcement, which means that we should finally be getting some major info on the project soon enough.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!