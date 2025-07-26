Silent Hill: Townfall Gets Rare New Update

Fans of the Silent Hill series got some new information this week regarding the elusive Silent Hill standalone project known as Silent Hill: Townfall. A post from the developer, now known as Screen Burn Interactive, declared an “End of Act 1” for the studio. They indicated that things were now moving into “Act 2” in a new post on their website. Fans have long been curious about this original Silent Hill title since it was announced back in 2022, but few updates on its production have been shared until now.

In the first significant Silent Hill: Townfall update on the Scotland-based developer’s website in almost three years, the team announced a studio name change from No Code to Screen Burn. They were still tight-lipped about their Silent Hill game, but confirmed work was continuing and that it was their biggest project yet.

“We had a rollercoaster 5 years with our amazing and lifelong friends at Devolver Digital launching ‘Stories Untold’ and ‘Observation’”, said the post. “Soon after, we met Annapurna Interactive and KONAMI, and a dream offer landed on our desk. So we got to work on our biggest game to date: SILENT HILL: Townfall.”

The Screen Burn team expressed difficulty with the struggles that came with the COVID lockdowns, from which they are still recovering. They emphasized that they are just a small development team trying their best to bring their vision for Silent Hill to fruition, and that fan patience will be rewarded.

“The team grew. We started working on a concept in lockdown. We’re still working on it today. Still crafting a nightmare,” the developer explained. “We keep saying ‘we can’t wait to share more,’ and it’s still true. We’re getting closer and closer, but we’re a small team making a big game. We’ll be with you soon enough and appreciate the patience.”

Silent Hill: Townfall was initially announced as part of a Konami video event called “Silent Hill Transmission” back in 2022, alongside a few other series projects. A well-produced teaser for the game excited fans about its possibilities, but little information about game features, plot, or characters could be gleaned from the stylized trailer.

“Out of all the announcements, this is the one I’m looking forward to the most! This feels like Silent Hill the most besides the remake,” wrote YouTube user InsanityMan in response to the Silent Hill: Townfall teaser.

Subsequent years of little news had kept the game looming as a dark shadow in the minds of fans whenever updates about games in the series were announced. In the modern gaming landscape of constant remakes of older titles, a mysterious stand-alone title was sure to spark speculation among long-time fans.

Earlier this week, a gaming insider known online as Dusk Golem published details they had learned about the Silent Hill 1 remake and speculated that the enigmatic Silent Hill: Townfall was likely to receive a 2026 release date.

Despite the update from the developers and speculation from industry insiders, fans still don’t know what kind of game Silent Hill: Townfall will even be. How ironic would it be that after all these years of speculation, the game turns out to be a Silent Hill pachinko machine? Konami has a reputation for turning its IPs into pachinko, and released a Silent Hill version back in 2015.