What I Hope to See During New Silent Hill Transmission Event

As a franchise, Silent Hill spent a long time in a precarious position, and many players—myself included—wondered if the series would be able to make a comeback, especially when the most promising project in years ended up being canceled. However, Bloober Team launched the series into a better spot than it’s been in for a long time with its remake of Silent Hill 2. Now, Silent Hill is in a much better position, and the next challenge for Konami is capitalizing on that momentum with its transmission this week. Luckily, the transmission looks like it’ll be focused on Silent Hill ƒ.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

After it was announced with the initial trailer, we didn’t get new information about Silent Hill ƒ for over a year. Then, it received a rating earlier this year, and that led us to believe that there’d be more related news coming soon. It looks like we were right, as the Silent Hill transmission is being focused on the mysterious Silent Hill ƒ. That said, I anticipate that there could be other news revealed during the event, such as another remake announcement, considering we know that Konami and Bloober Team are working together on another project that has yet to be revealed.

A New Trailer is the Bare Minimum of What I Expect

I think that a new trailer for Silent Hill ƒ is the least that Konami needs to give us to not only reignite the excitement this game had when we saw that initial reveal, but because we’ve waited so long without any news about the project, how it was progressing, or even if it was still in development. Now, the upcoming transmission has me excited for what we might learn about this project, which has completely different vibes from the usual Silent Hill game, yet manages to maintain that core element of mystifying horror and a feeling of being trapped.

Of course, I’d love to see more than just a trailer. Ideally, we’d get a release window for Silent Hill ƒ as well, and I don’t expect more than a quarter and year revealed for it. Depending on where the game is in its development, I wouldn’t be shocked if we don’t get a release window and instead get more general information about the story and location in which it’ll take place.

RELATED – New Silent Hill Showcase Stream Announced

In the end, I’ll be glad just to have a positive update about Silent Hill ƒ and any other projects that Konami will feature in the transmission. After years of waiting for content like the remake of Silent Hill 2 and for the series to return to its roots, I’m willing to wait longer for releases in exchange for news.