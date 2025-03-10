New Silent Hill Showcase Stream Announced

Prepare for more Silent Hill news from Konami very, very soon! Silent Hill is one of the most respected horror video game franchises out there, but it spent roughly a decade lying dormant. The series thrived in the 2000s and was somewhat of a competitor to Resident Evil, despite the Konami-published series not being about zombies or global chaos. Instead, Silent Hill thrives on smaller scale, personal, intimate horror that’s often pretty psychological. Prior to its hiatus, there were some mixed Silent Hill games that led to fans feeling like Konami had lost control of it, but there was hope things would dramatically improve with Hideo Kojima’s Silent Hills.

Unfortunately, Kojima had a very public break up with Konami prompting the cancelation of Silent Hills in 2015. It broke the hearts of millions of fans and resulted in numerous developers trying to mimic what people liked about the concept/teaser for Silent Hills in their own games. Still, fans wanted more Silent Hill. Almost a decade later and a number of internal changes at Konami, Silent Hill was confirmed to be making a big comeback. Multiple games were announced for the series, including a remake of Silent Hill 2 which has since released to immense critical acclaim. While we don’t know if there will be more Silent Hill remakes, we do know developer Bloober Team is working with Konami on more projects.

Silent Hill f News Is Coming Soon

With that said, Konami is preparing to clue fans in on what’s next for the series. The publisher has confirmed that there will be a new Silent Hill Transmission on March 13th at 3PM PT/6PM PT. The event aims to give fans insight into Silent Hill f, one of the previously announced Silent Hill games. We know next to nothing about this game other than its expected to be next mainline Silent Hill game and… it won’t actually take place in the town of Silent Hill. Instead, it will take players to rural Japan in the 1960s.

How it connects to Silent Hill remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t be surprising if this offers some origins to things seen in the other games given how far back in time it takes place. Silent Hill f is being developed by NeoBards Entertainment and already has a pretty interesting look based on the initial teaser trailer from 2022. Silent Hill f was recently rated, which only happens when a game is content complete and is somewhat close to release. So, we could see a release for the new horror game in the coming months.

There are still other Silent Hill games that we don’t know anything about, including Silent Hill: Townfall. It’s possible that we get a small update on the game during this live stream, but you should expect it to primarily center around Silent Hill f. Either way, it’s great to get another update on the Silent Hill franchise!

