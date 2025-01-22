Silent Hill f Rating Points to News Coming Soon

Konami’s remake of Silent Hill 2 just released last October, but it seems news on the next game in the series might be arriving sometime in the near future. As noticed by Gematsu, Silent Hill f has been rated in South Korea. This is already leading to speculation from fans that we could see an announcement soon, possibly during this week’s Xbox Developer Direct, or through an unannounced PlayStation State of Play. There’s no way of knowing for certain just yet, but hopefully Konami will have something exciting to reveal in the near future, including a potential release window.

Silent Hill f was announced back in 2022, and details about the game have been pretty slim ever since. The game seems to be a very unique take on the Silent Hill property, as it will be set in Japan in the 1960s. That setting is quite different from the rest of the series, but it does make sense from a certain perspective. During an interview with Famitsu last year, Silent Hill lead series producer Motoi Okamoto talked about his desire to build on the “range” of the franchise. Creating a game with a totally different time period and setting is one way to go about that, and it will be interesting to see the results.

Silent hill f could be very different from past games in the series

While there was a lot of anticipation surrounding the Silent Hill 2 remake, there’s something much more exciting about a completely original game. Silent Hill f has the chance to really push the series forward, and show what Konami can do with the IP. On top of the unique setting, Konami has enlisted a well-regarded writer for the game, Ryukishi07. Ryukishi07 has been responsible for a number of horror visual novels over the years, including Higurashi When They Cry. Considering the material, many fans feel that he’ll be a good fit for this new series entry.

While we know the game’s setting, developer, and writer, there’s very little else that we do know about Silent Hill f. At this point, we don’t even know what platforms the game will be released on! It’s possible this could be some kind of timed exclusive like we saw with the Silent Hill 2 remake, or it could end up released on Xbox or even Nintendo Switch 2. Until Konami starts to give us more details, there’s simply no way of knowing. It’s possible the publisher has been quiet about Silent Hill f so it wouldn’t take focus away from last year’s remake, and if that is the case, maybe we’ll learn more over the coming months.

South Korean Ratings board listings are not always indicative of impending news, so fans shouldn’t get their hopes up too high. We could still be waiting a while for news, but fans can hardly be blamed for getting excited. Silent Hill was basically dormant for several years, and the series is finally starting to get a significant push again. 2024 was a great year for Silent Hill, and it would be nice to see that continue in 2025. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently and see what Konami has to reveal when it’s ready.

