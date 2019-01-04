Another ‘Silent Hills P.T’ Remake Is Making the Rounds With VR Support

Silent Hills P.T was the playable teaser that fans saw back before it was cancelled in 2015. The move to cancel the project left many horror fans incredibly upset, including that of film connoisseur Guillermo del Toro who worked on the project alongside Hideo Kojima for Konami. But as is the power of fandom, hope is alive through the magic that is remakes and now PC gamers can experience the magic that could have been with a playable version of the axed project – again.

Those these types of projects continuously rise up only to be axed by Konami, that doesn’t stop passionate fans from trying to gift the magical (and by magical, we mean horrifying) horror tale. Dubbed Unreal PT, this latest project remade the demo entirely and it’s available right here for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for how this fares in comparison to the original, the two projects look pretty close though this definitely looks smoother than the demo itself. According to the dev, “Unreal PT was under constant development over the course of 9 months, starting in April 2018 and ending in January 2019. Textures, models, animations, gameplay, and code have been recreated from scratch (more details on this in the development logs).”

They added, “The gameplay is nearly identical to the original. The biggest difference is the very end of the game has been changed slightly to make beating it more consistent. The controls are explained as the game progresses, but if you get stuck at any point I’ve included two text files in the main directory, one with the controls, the other with a guide on how to beat the game.”

You can also play this demo totally in VR, though it looks too ‘spoopy’ for me personally to ever attempt that – I am hugely known for being a wimpy mcwimperson, so that’s a no from me, dawg.

At this time, there are no further Silent Hill games in development. But hey, at least we’ve got the incredible Resident Evil 2 remake to look forward to!

Thoughts on the latest P.T remake? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more game-age!