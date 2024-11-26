Simpsons Hit & Run Devs Reveal Unrealized Plans for Sequels

Few games combine nostalgia, chaos, and devoted fan followings quite like The Simpsons: Hit & Run. This game first launched in 2003 for GameCube, Xbox, and PS2, sending players on fast-paced missions to save Springfield from strange happenings. Though the game’s critical reception was somewhat mixed at the time of launch, The Simpsons: Hit & Run has stood the test of time when it comes to fan affection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Indeed, it’s hard to believe it’s been over 20 years since the initial release of The Simspons: Hit & Run. Many gamers have fond memories of sitting down with their favorite characters from the long-running comedy TV series, sipping their own preferred brand of cola, and digging into the chaos. The gameplay style is sort of cartoon meets Grand Theft Auto, and it’s a formula that worked, leading Hit & Run to impressive sales numbers and even a few awards in its time. With so many copies out there, it’s no surprise that fans still think fondly on the game all these years later.

Revisiting those memories may be tricky for those who don’t have an old copy and console at home, as the game has limited backwards compatibility. And now, the developers behind The Simpsons: Hit and Run have dealt fans a crushing blow in the form of what might have been.

Speed Running shows what makes Simpsons: Hit & Run Fun

In response to the above speed running video from YouTuber Summoning Salt, one of the developers revealed that their publisher once had plans for not one, not two, but three sequels to The Simpsons: Hit & Run. The game was developed in partnership with the writers and cast from The Simpsons, which is part of what made it feel so true the show And apparently, this was a partnership the folks behind The Simpsons were willing to continue.

The Simpsons: Hit & Run Sequels That Could’ve Been

According to a comment from user @noviwan, none other than game designer Joe McGinn from Radical Entertainment, “Gracie Films offered our publisher a deal to make three sequels, with all Simpsons rights and voice actors, for… zero dollars.” McGinn goes on to confirm that someone at their publisher, Vivendi Universal Games, said no, squashing the dream that could have been. He states that they never found out who turned down the follow-ups to the beloved game, let alone why they decided not to build on the success of the greatest Simpsons tie-in video game ever made.

Gameplay from The Simpsons Hit & Run

The brief comment also doesn’t shed light on what, exactly, those sequels would have entailed. But with many years of The Simpsons content to draw from and winning game mechanics that captured players’ hearts, no doubt three sequels could indeed have been within reason for creators and fans alike. At the very least, it would’ve been nice to see them give one sequel a shot.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like any plans for a nostalgic return to the franchise are in the works as of now, though in these remake-heavy days, one can never quite give up hope. For now, players will have to be content with returning to the original game they loved, finding new ways to enjoy the same old story and fast-paced pink car chases from 2003.