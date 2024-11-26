New GTA 6 Details Revealed Ahead of Second Trailer

GTA 6 has gotten some new details courtesy of a Rockstar Games developer ahead of an expected second trailer. It’s not really overexaggerating to say that GTA 6 will likely one of the biggest video game releases of all time when it releases next year, if not the biggest entertainment product of all-time. Grand Theft Auto V shattered all kinds of records, selling $1 billion worth of copies in just a few days. The game has gone on to sell over 205 million copies in eleven years, making it the second best selling game of all-time behind Minecraft. If that wasn’t enough, the trailer for GTA 6 also broke all kinds of records when it debuted on YouTube last December. It’s going to be an absolute juggernaut and many fans are dying to play it, but they’ll have to wait another year to get their hands on it.

Many are absolutely rabid for new information for the game. It has been almost one full year since Rockstar last released any kind of information on the game and there’s heavy speculation a new GTA 6 trailer is imminent. There have been all kinds of outlandish theories on when to expect GTA 6‘s second trailer, but no official word from Rockstar Games as of yet. However, fans have been poking around the internet for any kind of information they can get out of the game and found some interesting details.

GTA 6 fans went poking around the LinkedIn profiles of some Rockstar Games employees and one fan found a profile for a Principal Engine Programmer. The programmer has been working at Rockstar since 2020 and notably lists Grand Theft Auto VI as the only project they have worked on while there. Their profile lists out some of their responsibilities at the company and notes that they work with Rockstar’s in-house engine, RAGE. While there’s a lot of technical jargon in the description, there are a few pieces of info that hint at features for GTA 6.

For starters, the programmer notes that their work is important to maintaining smooth performance across multiple platforms and specifically singles out PC. GTA 6 has only been rumored for PC at this point, as the game is currently confirmed for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 at the moment. It’s heavily expected to come to PC at a later date, as is tradition with other Rockstar titles, and this only adds fuel to that fire.

On top of that, the post notes that Rockstar is utilizing ray-tracing for GTA 6, a key feature for fidelity and lighting in gaming. Ray-tracing was included in the most recent port of Grand Theft Auto V and this suggests it will carry over into GTA 6. Sometimes this level of focus on fidelity can mean a trade off on things like FPS, so GTA 6 may be stuck at 30FPS, but it’s possible Rockstar Games will include performance and fidelity modes to allow players the opportunity to get 60FPS.

Finally, the LinkedIn post also notes that GTA 6 will utilize procedural generation for objects, likely to populate the world with things like trees, grass, and other small objects. These things are very time consuming to place by hand, but typically, there are people and systems in place to make sure it is all implemented in an organic and seamless way. Most gamers would be familiar with procedural generation in games like No Man’s Sky and Starfield which generate entire planets for players to explore, allowing for a vast galaxy without a developer having to design it from scratch. It’s unlikely Rockstar will do anything quite that grand here, as all of its open worlds have a very handmade feel to them and are designed with more intent.

We have only seen small bits of GTA 6‘s map, but it will likely be one of Rockstar’s biggest and most exciting to date given it will be the first game from the developer on current-gen hardware.