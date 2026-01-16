Classic Far Cry Games Teased to Get Big Upgrades From Ubisoft

Ubisoft has teased that it will soon be upgrading a trio of Far Cry games from the past in a big way. Following the launch of Far Cry 6 in 2021, Ubisoft has done little else with its popular open-world shooter series. Reports have claimed that a new entry, that of Far Cry 7, is in the works, but the game is seemingly still years away from being released. Fortunately, for those who are looking to dive back into the franchise in some capacity prior to Far Cry 7 coming about, a new update for some of the best games in the series should be arriving shortly.

In a new post on social media, Ubisoft indicated that it will soon be pushing out performance upgrades for three beloved Far Cry games. Teased through a series of emojis, Ubisoft indicated that Far Cry 3, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, and Far Cry: Primal are all going to be able to run at 60 frames per second thanks to an upcoming update. Further information on when this update might be released wasn’t provided, but given how blatant this tease is, there’s a good chance we’ll find out more quite soon.

You can get a look at the post in question from Ubisoft for yourself right here:

Just last year, Ubisoft pushed out a similar 60fps update for Far Cry 4 across PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Given how popular that upgrade was with fans, it’s not surprising that Ubisoft would look to give the same treatment to some other entries in the series. Far Cry 3, in particular, is likely the most popular game in the entire Far Cry franchise, which means that it being able to soon run at 60fps would be a major win for fans.

As mentioned, Far Cry 7 is reportedly in the works, but Ubisoft itself has yet to say anything publicly about the project. Even if Far Cry 7 isn’t planned to release in 2026, perhaps the publisher will look to say something about the game in the months ahead to let fans know that it is indeed happening. If and when that happens, we’ll be sure to bring you the news here on ComicBook.

