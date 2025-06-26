New Sims 4 Gameplay Trailer Digs into Details on Fairy Sims

When early leaks suggested that The Sims 4 would finally add Fairy Sims, many fans were afraid to hope. But EA has since confirmed that Fairies are headed to The Sims 4 in the upcoming Enchanted by Nature expansion pack. Today, we finally got an in-depth gameplay trailer for the upcoming expansion. In addition to the new ability to restore needs outdoors and the Apothecary Skill, the Enchanted by Nature trailer shows off Fairy Sims in a lot more detail.

The Enchanted by Nature gameplay trailer is nearly 7 minutes long. So, there’s plenty of time for EA to go into detail about the new features headed our way when the latest Sims 4 expansion pack releases on July 10th. The trailer digs deep on several features, giving Sims a better sense of what to expect from the latest expansion. Before I break down the details, you can check out the trailer for yourself below:

The gameplay trailer shows off plenty of details, including some clarification on how the whole Fairy thing will work in The Sims 4. We get a look at several different takes on Fairy Sims, from humans with wings to more enchanted, green-skinned variations. In addition to Fairies, the trailer goes into depth about new Aspirations and skills. However, for many Simmers, it’s all about the new Occult option. So let’s dive into the details.

What Fairies Will Be Like in The Sims 4

We learn how human Sims can summon a special Fairy Sim to help them turn into a fairy with a special potion. But that’s not all. The trailer showcases what sets Fairy Sims apart from your average everyday Sim.

The gameplay trailer shows off a quick look at the new Fairy options in Create-a-Sim. These include several options for wings, with different shapes and color customization available. You can even paint the wings to have different color gradients. In addition, new face paint, horns, and skin color options will let you further customize Fairy Sims. There’s also a nice preview of some fairy-coded outfits, as well.

EA also offers a preview of the motives for Fairy Sims. Similar to other occults, they will be slightly different from your average Sim’s needs. Fairy Sims have a special “Emotional Force” need that replaces some human needs like Hunger and Bladder. Fairy Sims will need to engage in new actions to help recharge their Emotional Force. This includes drinking potions or absorbing emotions from other Sims.

Fairy Sims can also shrink to tiny size and acquire new, special abilities. These Occult Sims will have a Fairy Abilities tree similar to what you get as a Vampire. As you increase your Fairy powers, these Sims will be able to unlock special skills that use Fairy Dust, such as Bloom Plant, Age Up Another, and more. There are both good and mischief-aligned abilities to facilitate the story of your choice.

Enchanted by Nature Pre-Order Perks

Like previous Sims 4 Expansion Packs, Enchanted by Nature will feature pre-order rewards. Gamers who pre-order the new pack or purchase it by August 21st will get a few exclusive digital items. The rewards this time around are:

Lofty Leaf Pond

Lumious Mycena Lantern

Disguised Dwelling Fairy Home

The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature comes out on July 10th. It’s available to pre-order for $39.99 USD now via the EA website.