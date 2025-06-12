The Sims 4 Reveals First Look at Fairies with New Trailer (And Fans Are Hyped)

The Sims 4 fans have been hoping for fairies in the game for years. Earlier this year, a leak seemingly suggested that the upcoming Enchanted By Nature expansion would deliver. But even after confirming the expansion’s name and magical theme, EA didn’t actually show us the fairy magic. No, that was reserved for today’s Sims 4: Enchanted By Nature trailer. Now that fans have a first in-depth look at the pack, Simmers are feeling the hype for that fairy magic.

Ahead of the trailer premiere, fans sounded off in the comments with fairy emojis galore, ready to finally see the rumored occult Sims in action. The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature will release on July 10th. Before that, we’ll get a more in-depth look at the expansion via the gameplay trailer, which debuts on June 26th. For now, Simmers are looking to the reveal trailer to piece together the details and set our expectations. But before we dive into what people are saying, check out the Enchanted By Nature official reveal trailer for yourself:

After an initial teaser opening that made fairies seem but a dream, the trailer at least confirmed that playable fairies are indeed coming to The Sims 4 with the new expansion pack. We got a first look at their wing animations and shrinking abilities, and most Simmers are beyond excited from what they’ve seen. But even if fairies are the big headliner here, that’s not the only new thing headed our way with the next Sims 4 expansion.

Other Features Revealed in The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature Trailer

In addition to that exciting fairy Sim reveal, the new Enchanted by Nature highlights a ton of other exciting features. Chief among them is the new ability to fulfill Sim needs out in nature. No longer do you require a bed to sleep or a bathtub to bathe. Sims can now be one with nature in new ways, fulfilling their motives in the wild. As some gamers point out, this is going to bring a whole new layer to the Rags to Riches challenge.

Gameplay-wise, we’ll get a whole host of new ailments that can afflict Sims. The trailer gave a first look at several of these afflictions, including Sonic Sinuses and Simoleon fever. Thankfully, Sims can use the Apothecary Skill to cure these ills with the new Apothecary Table. There will be new ingredients to forage and new elixirs to craft up, including a brand new Naturopath profession!

The new Sims 4 pack also brings in a ton of beautiful new cottagecore build mode items. There are new whimsical beds, houseplants, and more. Not to mention new dwelling styles that are giving serious Hobbit vibes. And speaking of vibes, let’s circle back to Fairy Sims for a moment.

EA has confirmed that Fairy Sims will be fully customizable. Players can choose a variety of different wing styles, skin tones, ear shapes, teeth, and more to truly make their Fairy Sims their own. And yes, this includes magical glowing tattoos. Even non-Fairy Sims can use some new magic with Fairy Dust, which can bring Gnomes to life and have other unexpected effects.

The Sims 4: Enchanted By Nature comes out on July 10th for all platforms. Until then, we have the gameplay trailer deep dive to look forward to… once we’re done rewatching that big fairy Sim reveal, of course.