EA Teases New Sims 4 Roadmap, Sims Board Game Release, & More

Sims fans have been on the lookout for what’s next now that the Motherlode season in The Sims 4 is over and done. Recent leaks might have hinted at the next big Expansion Pack, but EA itself has yet to reveal what’s to come for The Sims 4. However, in a new teaser post, a Sim Your Summer infographic previews when we’ll learn about the next Sims 4 roadmap along with new content for The Sims FreePlay and even The Sims Board Game. Let’s take a look at what’s next for Sims fans this summer.

In a new post, @TheSims on X shared a timeline of updates for The Sims franchise for Summer 2025. This includes an upcoming Thee Sims Livestream on May 30th, a date for the next Sims 4 roadmap, and a few details about upcoming updates to The Sims FreePlay. In case you forgot, this roadmap also reminds Simmers of the upcoming The Sims Board Game, which was revealed earlier this year.

Although this preview doesn’t quite give us the goods on the next seasonal theme for The Sims 4, it does provide a date for our calendars. Simmers will finally learn whether the leaked Fairy-themed expansion is truly what’s next for The Sims 4 when the June-August roadmap is revealed on June 5th. Like most roadmap updates, this new info will take us through the next few months of themed content for the game. Usually, this entails a few smaller kits along with one larger Expansion Pack. But The Sims 4 isn’t the only news with this preview.

The Sims FreePlay is the mobile game version of The Sims. Fans have mixed feelings about this one, but those who enjoy it will be happy to know more updates are on the way. The Sim Your Summer roadmap shows dates for two new updates that will add more content to the free Sims mobile game, including:

June 10th – Make a Splash update

July 22nd – Get Out of Town update

We’ll likely have to tune into the upcoming May 30th Thee Sims Livestream for the details on what these updates will bring to Freeplay. But for now, at least we know when to expect new content in the mobile game.

Also noteworthy is the July window for The Sims Board Game. When this board game entry in The Sims franchise was first revealed, all we knew was that it would arrive sometime in 2025. The board game entry features plumbob-shaped dice, a needs mechanic, and fulfilling aspirations, all in physical board game form. While the July entry in the timeline doesn’t necessarily mean a release date, it’s likely that we’ll at least learn more about when to expect the physical version of The Sims this July.

After a bit of silence following the 25th anniversary whirlwind, it looks like EA is finally prepping to deliver a ton of new Sims news in the coming weeks. I’ll definitely be putting the May 30th live stream and June 5th Sims 4 roadmap on my calendar to keep up with what’s next. Now, when do you think we’ll be hearing more about the supposed Sims movie?