EA Finally Gave an Update on The Sims Movie (And It Sounds Promising)

Sims fans have been enjoying a real Motherlode when it comes to updates on their favorite franchise. From classic The Sims and The Sims 2 re-releases to the next expansion for The Sims 4, EA has been shelling out updates in honor of the game’s 25th birthday. One notable absence for much of the celebration, however, has been the previously announced movie adaptation based on The Sims franchise. At long last, EA’s president gave some updates on The Sims movie in a recent interview, and the new details just might assuage fan fears.

Seeing a beloved video game get translated to the big screen is both a dream and a nightmare for many fans. While some series like Fallout or The Last of Us mostly get it right, other attempts such as the Borderlands movie fall flat. And when it comes to a property like The Sims, which is beloved in large part due to its quirks, the chances that things will get weird in all the wrong ways are high. When The Sims Movie was first announced, Simmers were certainly excited, especially with Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, attached to the project. But The Sims is nothing without its lore, something that many feel has gotten lost along the way with The Sims 4. This left many fans worried the movie wouldn’t return to the roots that made The Sims great.

The Sims Movie has some promising names attached so far. When EA confirmed the project, they also announced it would be directed and co-written by Kate Herron. She is best known from her work on season one of Loki, one of the MCU’s most popular TV spinoffs. Alongside her will be Briony Redman, who has previously worked with Herron during a recent season of Doctor Who. Both of them have some experience with strange universes, so they just might be able to pull off adapting The Sims.

The Sims Movie Will Draw on Iconic Characters & Lore

But the real question for Simmers isn’t who’s making the thing – it’s what it’ll be about. EA and Amazon MGM also confirmed that the adaptation would be created in close collaboration with the team at The Sims. Officially, they are producers for the film, and their exact level of involvement isn’t confirmed… but recent comments suggest The Sims team is well aware of the adaptation’s progress. In an interview with Dana Jacobson of CBS Mornings, EA’s President of Entertainment and Technology, Laura Miele, shared some updates about the direction for The Sims Movie.

When asked about the movie, Miele didn’t provide an update on the timeline for the project or reveal any big casting news. However, she did confirm that the movie now has settled on a plot. More importantly, that story idea “celebrates some of the lore and some of the history of The Sims that fans will recognize.”

Bella goth with don lothario shortly before her disappearance

Newer fans of The Sims may not realize just how deep early Sims lore goes. Several of the iconic recurring characters have complicated, in-depth backstories that have spawned fan theories, questions, and obsessions over the years. In particular, the disappearance of Bella Goth in The Sims 2 has returned to the front of fans’ minds thanks to the recent re-release and tie-in items added to The Sims 4. Is this a clue about one of the familiar characters and storylines we might hope to see in The Sims Movie? Perhaps. At any rate, confirmation that the movie will pay homage to the lore from the games is welcome news to Sims fans, because without the lore that makes the games great, the movie would almost certainly fall flat.

The interview also confirmed that EA is likely planning to release new The Sims 4 content to tie in with the movie. During the interview, Miele mentioned being excited about having game content related to The Sims Movie. Given that The Sims 4 is the current major name in the franchise, and the increasing use of live events, a Sims 4 movie tie-in event seems the most likely direction for this kind of collaboration. That said, EA has been surprising fans lately, so maybe they’ve got something else in mind.

With a story apparently settled upon, Simmers might just be able to start hoping for some casting news and plot details to emerge in the coming months. Perhaps that February 25th tease from the 2025 roadmap relates to The Sims Movie news?

Are you looking forward to The Sims Movie? Let us know in the comments below!