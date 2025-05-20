New Leak Might Reveal Next Sims 4 Expansion (And It’s a Big Fan Request)

Now that The Sims 4 has released the last of the content EA previewed for the Motherlode season, fans are eager to know what’s next. So far, EA hasn’t shared what’s next for expansion packs, though they did release a new Laundry List of bug fixes and updates. However, a new listing on a third-party site could point to the next The Sims 4 expansion pack. If the leak proves to be accurate, EA would be delivering on a massive fan request that’s years in the making, finally adding Fairy Sims to the game.

The recently released trio of kits for The Sims 4 rounded out everything we knew about EA’s 2025 plans for its life sim. With that roadmap finished, gamers are expecting details for the next wave of expansions soon. However, it’s possible that website Instant Gaming has accidentally revealed the theme for the next Sims 4 expansion pack early.

A new listing for The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature has cropped up on Instant Gaming, a website that sells game codes and keys. The listing includes some pretty fishy-looking images, which are obviously AI-generated and not actual EA assets for the game. However, the site has proved a reliable leaker for future Sims content in the past, so even if the images are fake, some of the details could prove to be true. And if anything in this listing is to be believed, the new pack will finally bring fairies to The Sims 4, something that fans have been eager to see ever since the first whiff of supernatural packs arrived.

What The Sims 4: Enchanted By Nature Leak Tells Us About Possible New Expansion

The listing for The Sims 4: Enchanted By Nature appeared today, May 20th, on Instant Gaming’s website, as reported by The Sims Community. It lists a July 9th release date for the alleged enchanted Expansion Pack, along with a description of the content it will supposedly include. The images included along with the listing are certainly not anything close to what we can expect to see from any such pack in The Sims 4, but those could be placeholder images to go along with text that might prove accurate. Even so, gamers should take heed before getting too excited to live their best fairy life in The Sims 4 until we get official details from EA about what’s next.

According to the details shared by Instant Gaming, the pack will bring in a Nature Living skill that helps Sims live more fully off the land. It will also allegedly add an apothecary table and expand on the Crafting and Foraging skills. In addition, the big ticket item allegedly arriving with the new pack would be Fairies, who will add occult mischief to the game, including the option for players to create Fairy Sims of their own. Given that fairies were an option in The Sims 3, it’s not completely unreasonable to think that they will eventually arrive in the current Sims game.

As this information does not come directly from EA, it’s possible that it will prove to be nothing but a rumor. That said, Instant Gaming is a trustworthy source for game keys according to many gamers who’ve used the site in the past. So, the listing is likely not merely an attempt to trick gamers into paying for an entirely fake game. In fact, the game isn’t up for pre-order yet, offering customers the option to sign up and be notified when they can buy the next Sims 4 DLC.

Hopefully, EA will unveil its roadmap for the future of The Sims 4 soon. At that time, we’ll have confirmation about what the next Expansion Pack for the game actually looks like. Fingers crossed it will truly deliver the Fairy Sims that fans have been asking for.