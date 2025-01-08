The 10 Best Sims 4 Careers, Ranked

Part of what makes The Sims 4 such an enduring favorite among cozy gamers is that the options for how to play are basically endless. For some, it’s all about Create a Sim, while others spend hours building their dream house in Build Mode. And then, there’s always those generational challenges, carefully crafted a legacy family with specific rules and specifications. But it’s not just Simmers who have endless options in The Sims 4. Their Sims have a true wealth of options when it comes to their chosen career, and some are better than others.

For those who have the game fully loaded with Expansion Packs, there are over 50 career options in The Sims 4. While some are part-time ways for teenage Sims to earn a few Simoleons, many are in-depth adventures up the career ladder to the covered Career Level 10. But which Sims 4 careers are the very best? Based on their depth and engagement, these 10 top the list.

1. Reaper

A Reaper gets to work in The Sims 4 Life & Death

Expansion: Life & Death

The Reaper career is the newest addition to The Sims 4, and it shows. This career brings everything gamers love about Active careers, while polishing up some of the issues that earlier careers bring into play. Starting as a Grimtern and working their way up, Sims in this career field learn to reap souls and comfort the beloved they’ve left behind.

Does it get a little bit repetitive eventually? Yes. But there are a good variety of daily tasks and showing up to work with The Grim Reaper himself never quite gets old.

2. Detective

Close the case in Sims 4: Get to Work

Expansion: Get to Work

An oldie but still a goodie, the Detective career was one of the first Active options in The Sims 4. In this job, Sims spend each day collecting clues to solve cases – with the active help of the big gamer in the sky, of course.

This is quite an involved career, with players engaged in tasks like visiting crime scenes and interrogating suspects. For those looking to feel involved in their Sims’ career paths, it’s a must.

3. Doctor

Scanning patients is part of a day’s work in The Sims 4 doctor career

Expansion: Get to Work

Another entry from the original trio of Active careers is the Doctor role. Starting with patient intake and cleaning a lot of hospital beds, Sims work their way up to diagnosing and treating patients over time.

The tasks for this career can get repetitive once you reach the higher ranks, but it’s nearly always entertaining. It’s also hard work, with many steps to diagnose each patient before the day is done. Unfortunately, the Doctor career remains glitchy to this day, but that doesn’t fully remove its charm.

4. Freelancer

Freelance candlemaking is a thing in Eco Lifestyle

Expansion: Base Game, with more options from packs like Paranormal Stuff and Eco Lifestyle

Just like in real life, the Freelancer career comes with its pros and minuses in The Sims 4. Your Sim will sign up with a specific agency based on their skills, from becoming a Freelance Writer, Crafter, or Artist down to investigating the Paranormal.

The Freelancer career can be glitchy, but when it works, it’s very engaging. Sims will accept and complete gigs, with increasingly high-paid options as they successfully finish prior jobs. Ticking off the tasks can keep gamers engaged far more successfully than heading to the office for an Active career.

5. Actor

Put on a show as a Sims 4 actor

Expansion: Get Famous

For Sims who dream of the spotlight, the Actor career offers an opportunity to rise through the ranks from one-off commercial gigs to their own feature film. Added three years after the initial introduction of Active careers, the Actor profession does away with some of the issues from earlier iterations.

On-the-job tasks include getting hair and makeup done, getting to know co-stars and the crew, and rehearsing lines before finally filming some scenes. This career offers some flexibility as players can choose which acting gigs their Sim takes on, making it a more dynamic option than straightforward ladder-climbing careers.

6. Interior Decorator

Showing off swatches as a Sims 4 interior decorator

Expansion: Dream Home Decorator

For those Simmers who spend more time in Build Mode than anywhere else, this is the Active career to go for. As an Interior Decorator, Sims will get to step inside homes around town, remodeling them with new decor and furniture.

The gameplay for this career involves listening to clients and then getting into the Build Mode nitty gritty to bring them to life. While there isn’t as much variety here as with some other Active careers, it’s a great choice for those who treat The Sims 4 like an interior decorating game anyway.

7. Video Game Streamer

Gaming for fun and profit in The Sims 4

Expansion: High School Years

Maybe it’s the inception of it all, but there are few things quite as entertaining as having a Sim get really into gaming. The High School Years expansion added a new part-time career that reflects the reality of streaming as a way to make a living in the modern era.

While it isn’t as dynamic as an Active career or as in-depth as a full-time profession, the Video Game Streamer job is just a ton of fun. Sims raise that video gaming skill and spend time streaming, earning money through tips from fans and learning the ropes for the Entrepreneurial skill. Whether it’s a gateway to a longer-term Freelance career or your Sim’s supplement during college, this part-time job is one of the best.

8. Culinary

Even home chefs know how to hustle in Sims 4

Expansion: Base Game

Some Simmers are in it for the cooking, as the constant stream of new cooking-centered content for The Sims 4 can attest. The Culinary career has been around from the beginning, but it’s still one of the best thanks to the constant addition of new recipes and ways to prep food.

The Culinary career isn’t an active one, but players will spend plenty of time cooking or mixing drinks for the daily tasks. With so many recipes to choose from and the recently expanded array of kitchen gadgets, Simmers can really get a lot out of this career even if they’re only with their Sims at home.

9. Business Owner

Sell clothes, cupcakes, and more in The Sims 4: Get to Work

Expansion: Get to Work

Owning a business doesn’t always work as EA intended, but it’s still one of the most interesting ways to deeply engage with the work element of The Sims 4. Sims can own a variety of business lots, from retail to bakeries and food carts and beyond.

Running these businesses is a full-on process, from buying or building the lot to creating and selling merchandise. Set prices, engage with customers, and get ready to earn… or not. This way of bringing in Simoleons is a bit like owning a real business and will take over the day-to-day, but some Simmers like it that way.

10. Landlord

Collecting rent in The Sims 4 Landlord career

Expansion: For Rent

Opinions on The Sims 4: For Rent are a bit mixed, but the ability to buy Residential Rentals and become a landlord is one of the best things the game offers. It’s incredibly dynamic, with the ability to fill an owned unit with tenants, create house rules, and more.

As a Property Manager, players enjoy a variety of interactions that let them engage with their tenants, including asking about the living conditions and evicting them. Notifications will bring in various issues that Sims need to manage in their units, keeping gamers on their toes – sometimes a little too much.